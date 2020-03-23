The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Rum Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Rum market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Rum market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Rum market. All findings and data on the global Rum market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Rum market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Rum market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Rum market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Rum market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the rum space. Rum market participants include, Bacardi Limited, Diageo PLC, Pernod Ricard SA, Admiral Nelson’s Rum, Ltd, William Grant & Sons Ltd., Remy Cointreau USA, Inc, Maine Craft Distilling, LLC, Lyon Distilling Co, Westerhall Rums, Cayman Spirits Co, Hampden Estate Rum Tours, Halewood International Holdings PLC, Mount Gay Distilleries Ltd, Suntory Holdings Limited, and The Westbourne Drinks Co.

Global Rum Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Rum Market – By Rum Type

White

Golden

Dark

Spiced

Global Rum Market – By Proof Type

Standard

Over-Proof

Global Rum Market – By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect Liquor Shops Hypermarket/Supermarkets Online Retail



Global Rum Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The global rum report begins with estimating the market in the base year in terms of retail sales and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of rum, overall consumption of alcoholic beverages across the globe has been taken into consideration. Furthermore, Persistence Market Research estimated volume data on consumption of rum for several countries by understanding the per-capita consumption. PMR then determined the volume consumption of rum across various regions including North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Various factors such as production, per capita consumption of alcoholic beverages, per capita spending on alcoholic beverages have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of rum in respective countries.

Weighted average selling price for rum was considered to estimate the market size for top countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard. Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulated the data based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global rum market. To develop the global rum market forecast, PMR analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities. Another key feature of this report is analysis of the global rum market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global rum market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global rum market, Persistence Market Research has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global rum market. The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of value chain in the global rum market. In the final section of the report on the global rum market, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of some of the key rum manufacturers globally.

Rum Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Rum Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Rum Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

