Rubber process oils are flexible add-ons blended with a range of organic compounds with a view to enhancing their properties for superlative industrial output. Commonly desired property enhancements encompass longevity, elongation, and temperature resistance. In this light, in recent years, rubber process oil has remained a staple in the manufacture of tire treads for automobile. However, environmental concerns and carcinogenic implications of certain polycyclic aromatic compounds ad poly-aromatic hydrocarbons, has considerably lowered its adoption.

However, advanced studies and novel production methodologies embraced by rubber process oil manufacturers have substantially contributed towards achieving eco-friendly rubber process oil. Several studies opine that low aromatic variants of rubber process oil have demonstrated low carcinogenic properties. It is therefore speculated that low aromatic rubber process oils are likely to replace high aromatic rubber process oils in the near future. Therefore, mature economies such as Europe are fast exploring novel low aromatic rubber process oil variants for use in automobile and rubber industries. Formulated in 2007, REACH is a European regulatory framework that necessitates tire and rubber to practice safe production technologies, and offer products that have bare minimum environmental implications as well as complement sustainable living.

Backed by incessant demands across diverse end-user applications such as automotive tires, footwear, accessories such as belts, and electrical components such as wires and cables, demands for rubber is expected to remain highly optimistic, thus rendering concomitant growth in global rubber process oil market in forthcoming years.

Rubber industry is one of the highest profit incurring industries, owing to rampant adoption across several end-use industries. Various variants of rubber process oil in terms of both synthetic and natural variants have witnessed wide scale applications across a range of end-use industries such as construction, electrical, as well as medicines. This wide scale adoption of rubber across industries has also intensified adoption of rubber process oil as softners. Besides lending superlative properties, rubber process oil is an ideal way to minimize costs, with wide scale adoption across a range of rubber compounds and products.

Owing to aforementioned factors, rubber process oil is chiefly adopted for improvised rubber compounds for enhanced process performance, besides also improving the bulk that significantly aids in price reduction.

As the wave of sustainable rubber consumption picks up momentum, emergence of green rubber process oil is a novel trend and is far from dipping down in the coming years. Stringency in automobile industry is driving auto makers to adopt eco-friendly building materials to adhere to international emission norms. This is therefore paving way for substituting conventional variants with green rubber process oil for tires and tubes in the automotive industry. Factors as such are likely to manifest lucratively on holistic growth of global rubber process oil market.

Industry stalwarts are relentlessly striving to create disruptive innovations in the realm of global rubber process oil. In this light, India based oil and natural gas major has recently added an environmentally friendly rubber process oil to its existing portfolio. The latest addition is a new elasto supreme RAE based rubber process oil. The product is highly compatible with a wide range of rubber types such as SBR and NR. It is characterized as a superlative high aromatic component. The development is expected to further favor developments and growth in green and eco-friendly product diversification, allowing exponential growth prospects in global rubber process oil market.

Report Description

The global rubber process oil market is poised to remain considerably remunerative in the forthcoming years, amassing a total of USD XX billion, from its former USD XX billion mark, clocking at a CAGR of XX% through the forecast tenure, 2018-25. The report systematically scouts for ongoing developments and concurrent trends that set the global rubber process oil market on a relentless growth trajectory.

Rubber process oil is a by-product of crude oil or petroleum which is obtained post a thorough distillation process that produces raffinate. Rubber process oil is a highly sought after industrial product that is obtained after extensive refining process with promising chemical and physical properties, further propelling its enormous adoption across a range of end-use industries. Rubber process oil is primarily valued for its flexible utility in a range of applications as well as superlative oxidation consistency and minimal volatility.

Additionally, industry forerunners in rubber process oil market push the boundaries to offer a diverse range of rubber process oil variants with varying viscosity levels. One of the pertinent parameters of ideal rubber process oil is its kinematic viscosity level that determines the quality of rubber process oil. Kinematic viscosity is the measurement of a fluid’s minimal flow when subjected to gravitational pull. The test is performed at a standard temperature. The ideal kinematic viscosity of rubber process oil is expected to remain between 30 and 60, a value of below 10 is considered unsuitable for industrial applications. A variant of rubber process oil meeting the above parameters lends ideal elastomeric properties.

Nephthenic Variant of Rubber Process Oil to Fetch Surged Revenues Owing to High Thermal Performance

Favoring the scope of this detailed research report, the global rubber process oil market is broadly compartmented into three specific category types such as Nephthenic, Aromatic, Paraffinic, and Treated distillate aromatic extract. The classification is majorly driven by the unique placement of carbon atoms. Nephtahenic rubber process oil variant demonstrate single bonds and are characterized by higher stability and superlative thermal performance.

The aromatic type is identified by its double ring carbon structure and witness heavy applications in tire manufacturing, tubes, and cell cases amongst a range of other applications. Paraffinic variant consists of branched or linear arrangement and is known for its high viscosity levels. As aforementioned, Naphthenic variants of rubber process oil is best known for its higher thermal performance and owing to its characteristic properties, the variant continues to remain high revenue propellant in global rubber process oil market.

Treated distillate aromatic extract (TDAE) is highly valued for its eco-friendly, non-carcinogenic properties, and is likely to experience massive adoption spurt on the back of growing mindfulness towards sustainable rubber consumption amongst end-users.

Based on elaborate segment classification, the global rubber process oil market is systematically diversified as under:

Types:

Naphthenic

Aromatic

Treated distillate aromatic extract

Paraffinic

Further, in the course of the report, there is dynamic diversification on the basis of regional presence and market expansion. The global rubber process oil market is broadly demarcated as under:

Regions:

North America

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia)

Latin America (Argentina, Brazil)

Rubber process oil market is directly proportional to the advances in automobile industry. Rubber process oil is a key ingredient of tires and tubes. The APAC region is witnessing a massive population rise. Additionally, due to improved economic conditions and growing middle class population, the region is also witnessing a sharp spike in automobile demands. Factors as such are therefore poised to facilitate multifold growth in rubber process oil market in recent years.

Additionally, a clear understanding of end-user applications of rubber process oil has also been entailed and discussed at length in the subsequent sections of the report. Following is a brief of diverse application segment of global rubber process oil market.

Applications:

Tire

Footwear

Wire and cables coverings

Flooring materials

A Glance at Eminent Market Participants

Total S.A.

Shell International B.V.

Petro China Company Limited

Lukoil

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Analyst Commentary:

Key Market Movements

A demand spurt for various industries such as automobile, electrical, and footwear amongst others to govern market growth trajectory

Stringency in environmental protection and growing consciousness amongst consumers to lend adoption thrust in green automotive rubber process oil

Consumer sensitization on the implications of carbon trail likely to influence major disruptions with advances in novel variants

An ever-growing product portfolio to supplement sustainable revenue pools in global rubber process oil market.

Automotive industry to remain a major growth propellant for global rubber process oil market across the APAC

Key Study Deliverables