on the other hand, have also been expanding at a healthy growth rates in the last few years, a factor which in turn is expected to further fuel growth of the overall residential water treatment devices market in the MEA region. GCC region is witnessing entry of globally established water purifier brands, which has resulted into increased competition in the market. Increased competition, in turn, ensures marginal decline in price of residential water treatment devices in the retail market.

Around 44% of the Middle East & Africa population still lives in rural area and is not aware about the necessity and techniques of purifying and filtering water. Penetrating these markets may be a challenging task for the concerned market participants, as most of the vendors will have to begin by creating awareness regarding water purifiers and filters and the importance of these products.

The ‘combination water purification system’ is a new emerging trend that is likely to gain ground in the coming years. These combination system employs two different treatment technologies in one system. Players such as AquaPro and Kent have started offering RO+UV-based combination water purifiers in the GCC and Levant countries.

Analysis, by Region

Region-wise, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia dominated the GCC residential water treatment devices market in terms of value in 2014, accounting for more than one-third value share of the residential water treatment devices market in the region. On the other hand, Turkey dominated the Levant residential water treatment devices market in 2014, accounting for more than 40% value share of the overall market in the region.

Furthermore, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is foreseen to expand at a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period and is expected to maintain its revenue share dominance in the GCC residential water treatment devices market till the end of 2025. The governments in the Levant and GCC regions are increasingly investing and opening up to Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and promoting industrialization, thereby leading to increase in per capita income of the residing population in countries such as Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Countries such as the UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Jordan are expected to register significant Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period.

Besides, these countries are expected to bestow more focus on growth of their non-oil and manufacturing sectors in the coming years, which in turn is expected to encourage the water purifier and water filter manufacturers in these countries to go in for domestic production and enhance their sales. Countries such as Bahrain, Iraq, Palestine and Syria are currently witnessing moderate growth in demand for residential water treatment devices, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well.

Analysis, by Segment:

On the basis of filtration devices, the filtration faucet segment dominated the GCC & Levant residential water treatment devices market in 2014 in terms of revenue, and is foreseen to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the water tap faucet segment dominated the GCC & Levant residential water treatment devices market in 2014, accounting for more than half volume share of the overall market.

On the basis of purification devices, the reverse osmosis segment dominated the GCC & Levant residential water treatment devices market in 2014 in terms of revenue, and is foreseen to expand at a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the gravity segment purification devices dominated the GCC & Levant residential water treatment devices market in 2014, accounting for more than 40% volume share of the overall market.

Key Players:

Key players considered in the global automotive wiring harness market are KENT RO Systems Ltd., Eureka Forbes, Britannic Water Treatment Company W.L.L., Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, Pure It LLC, Waterlife, Coolpex Pure Water System, Ultra Tec Water Treatment LLC and AQUA PRO UAE.

