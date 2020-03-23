LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Research Report: Lonza, Evonik, Sigma-Aldrich, TCI Chemicals, 3B Scientific, Alfa Aesar, Yuhao Chemical, Tractus, Wubei-Biochem, Acadechem, AN PharmaTech, Hangzhou APIChem Technology, Biosynth, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market by Type: White Type, Light Yellow Type

Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market by Application: Intermediate for Polyimide Films, Polyimide Based Composite Materials, Curing Agent for Epoxy Resins

The Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) market. In this chapter of the Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) market?

Table of Contents

1 Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Overview

1.1 Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Product Overview

1.2 Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 White Type

1.2.2 Light Yellow Type

1.3 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) by Application

4.1 Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Intermediate for Polyimide Films

4.1.2 Polyimide Based Composite Materials

4.1.3 Curing Agent for Epoxy Resins

4.2 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) by Application

5 North America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Business

10.1 Lonza

10.1.1 Lonza Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lonza Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Lonza Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Lonza Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

10.1.5 Lonza Recent Development

10.2 Evonik

10.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.2.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Evonik Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.3 Sigma-Aldrich

10.3.1 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sigma-Aldrich Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sigma-Aldrich Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sigma-Aldrich Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

10.3.5 Sigma-Aldrich Recent Development

10.4 TCI Chemicals

10.4.1 TCI Chemicals Corporation Information

10.4.2 TCI Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 TCI Chemicals Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 TCI Chemicals Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

10.4.5 TCI Chemicals Recent Development

10.5 3B Scientific

10.5.1 3B Scientific Corporation Information

10.5.2 3B Scientific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 3B Scientific Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 3B Scientific Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

10.5.5 3B Scientific Recent Development

10.6 Alfa Aesar

10.6.1 Alfa Aesar Corporation Information

10.6.2 Alfa Aesar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Alfa Aesar Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Alfa Aesar Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

10.6.5 Alfa Aesar Recent Development

10.7 Yuhao Chemical

10.7.1 Yuhao Chemical Corporation Information

10.7.2 Yuhao Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Yuhao Chemical Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Yuhao Chemical Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

10.7.5 Yuhao Chemical Recent Development

10.8 Tractus

10.8.1 Tractus Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tractus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Tractus Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Tractus Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

10.8.5 Tractus Recent Development

10.9 Wubei-Biochem

10.9.1 Wubei-Biochem Corporation Information

10.9.2 Wubei-Biochem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Wubei-Biochem Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Wubei-Biochem Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

10.9.5 Wubei-Biochem Recent Development

10.10 Acadechem

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Acadechem Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Acadechem Recent Development

10.11 AN PharmaTech

10.11.1 AN PharmaTech Corporation Information

10.11.2 AN PharmaTech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 AN PharmaTech Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 AN PharmaTech Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

10.11.5 AN PharmaTech Recent Development

10.12 Hangzhou APIChem Technology

10.12.1 Hangzhou APIChem Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hangzhou APIChem Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Hangzhou APIChem Technology Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Hangzhou APIChem Technology Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

10.12.5 Hangzhou APIChem Technology Recent Development

10.13 Biosynth

10.13.1 Biosynth Corporation Information

10.13.2 Biosynth Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Biosynth Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Biosynth Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

10.13.5 Biosynth Recent Development

10.14 Santa Cruz Biotechnology

10.14.1 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Corporation Information

10.14.2 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

10.14.5 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Recent Development

10.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.15.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

10.15.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Products Offered

10.15.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

11 Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

