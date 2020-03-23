This report focuses on the global Programmable Industrial Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Programmable Industrial Automation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Siemens

Rockwell Automation

Omron

Emerson

GE

Yokogawa Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Johnson Controls

FANUC Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC)

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Machine Manufacturing

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive & Transportation

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Programmable Industrial Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Programmable Industrial Automation Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Programmable Automation Controller (PAC)

1.4.3 Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

1.4.4 Distributed Control System (DCS)

1.4.5 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

1.4.6 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Programmable Industrial Automation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Machine Manufacturing

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.6 Chemical

1.5.7 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.8 Automotive & Transportation

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Programmable Industrial Automation Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Programmable Industrial Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Programmable Industrial Automation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Programmable Industrial Automation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Programmable Industrial Automation Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Programmable Industrial Automation Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Programmable Industrial Automation Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Programmable Industrial Automation Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Programmable Industrial Automation Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Programmable Industrial Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Programmable Industrial Automation Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Programmable Industrial Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Programmable Industrial Automation Revenue in 2019

3.3 Programmable Industrial Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Programmable Industrial Automation Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Programmable Industrial Automation Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Programmable Industrial Automation Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Programmable Industrial Automation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Programmable Industrial Automation Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Programmable Industrial Automation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Programmable Industrial Automation Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Programmable Industrial Automation Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Programmable Industrial Automation Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Programmable Industrial Automation Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Programmable Industrial Automation Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Programmable Industrial Automation Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Programmable Industrial Automation Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Programmable Industrial Automation Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 ABB

13.1.1 ABB Company Details

13.1.2 ABB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 ABB Programmable Industrial Automation Introduction

13.1.4 ABB Revenue in Programmable Industrial Automation Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 ABB Recent Development

13.2 Schneider Electric

13.2.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

13.2.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Schneider Electric Programmable Industrial Automation Introduction

13.2.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Programmable Industrial Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

13.3 Honeywell

13.3.1 Honeywell Company Details

13.3.2 Honeywell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Honeywell Programmable Industrial Automation Introduction

13.3.4 Honeywell Revenue in Programmable Industrial Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Honeywell Recent Development

13.4 Siemens

13.4.1 Siemens Company Details

13.4.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Siemens Programmable Industrial Automation Introduction

13.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Programmable Industrial Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

13.5 Rockwell Automation

13.5.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details

13.5.2 Rockwell Automation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Rockwell Automation Programmable Industrial Automation Introduction

13.5.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Programmable Industrial Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

13.6 Omron

13.6.1 Omron Company Details

13.6.2 Omron Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Omron Programmable Industrial Automation Introduction

13.6.4 Omron Revenue in Programmable Industrial Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Omron Recent Development

13.7 Emerson

13.7.1 Emerson Company Details

13.7.2 Emerson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Emerson Programmable Industrial Automation Introduction

13.7.4 Emerson Revenue in Programmable Industrial Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Emerson Recent Development

13.8 GE

13.8.1 GE Company Details

13.8.2 GE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 GE Programmable Industrial Automation Introduction

13.8.4 GE Revenue in Programmable Industrial Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 GE Recent Development

13.9 Yokogawa Electric

13.9.1 Yokogawa Electric Company Details

13.9.2 Yokogawa Electric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Yokogawa Electric Programmable Industrial Automation Introduction

13.9.4 Yokogawa Electric Revenue in Programmable Industrial Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Yokogawa Electric Recent Development

13.10 Mitsubishi Electric

13.10.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details

13.10.2 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Mitsubishi Electric Programmable Industrial Automation Introduction

13.10.4 Mitsubishi Electric Revenue in Programmable Industrial Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

13.11 Johnson Controls

10.11.1 Johnson Controls Company Details

10.11.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Johnson Controls Programmable Industrial Automation Introduction

10.11.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Programmable Industrial Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

13.12 FANUC Corporation

10.12.1 FANUC Corporation Company Details

10.12.2 FANUC Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 FANUC Corporation Programmable Industrial Automation Introduction

10.12.4 FANUC Corporation Revenue in Programmable Industrial Automation Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 FANUC Corporation Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

