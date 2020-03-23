Report of Global Portable Lamps Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Report of Global Portable Lamps Market is providing the summarized study of several factors encouraging the growth of the market such as manufacturers, market size, type, regions and numerous applications. By using the report consumer can recognize the several dynamics that impact and govern the market. For any product, there are several companies playing their role in the market, some new, some established and some are planning to arrive in the Global Portable Lamps Market. The report provides the complete study of the Global Portable Lamps Market considering the approaches used by industrialists. There are some specific strategies used to safeguard their space in market and enduring the growth of business are the factors covered in the report. The report is describing the several types of Portable Lamps Industry. Factors that are encouraging the growth of specific type of product category and factors that are motivating the status of the market. A comprehensive study of the Portable Lamps Market is done to recognize the several applications of the features of products and usage. Report is providing the detailed study of the facts and figures, as readers are searching for the scope in market growth related to the category of the product. A report is also covering the details on market acquisitions, mergers and significant trends are influencing the growth of the market in the coming years.

Report of Global Portable Lamps Market is providing a thorough study of several factors that are responsible for market growth and factors that can play a major role in the growth of the market in the forecast period. The report of Global Portable Lamps Industry is delivering the detailed study on the basis of market revenue share, price and production occurred. The Portable Lamps Market report provides the summary of the segmentation on the basis of region, considering the details of revenue and production pertaining to market.

The in-depth report on Portable Lamps Market by Orbis Research provides readers with an overview of the market and assists consumers to study the other significant factors impacting the Global Portable Lamps Market.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Portable Lamps Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Portable Lamps

1.2 Portable Lamps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Lamps Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 LED

1.2.3 Fluorescent

1.2.4 Halogen

1.2.5 Incandescent

1.2.6 Xenon

1.3 Portable Lamps Segment by Application

1.3.1 Portable Lamps Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Indoor

1.3.3 Outdoor

1.4 Global Portable Lamps Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Portable Lamps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Portable Lamps Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Portable Lamps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Portable Lamps Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Portable Lamps Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Portable Lamps Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Portable Lamps Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Portable Lamps Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Portable Lamps Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Portable Lamps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Portable Lamps Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Portable Lamps Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Portable Lamps Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Portable Lamps Production

3.4.1 North America Portable Lamps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Portable Lamps Production

3.5.1 Europe Portable Lamps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Portable Lamps Production

3.6.1 China Portable Lamps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Portable Lamps Production

3.7.1 Japan Portable Lamps Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Portable Lamps Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Portable Lamps Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Portable Lamps Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Portable Lamps Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Portable Lamps Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Portable Lamps Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Portable Lamps Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Portable Lamps Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Portable Lamps Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Portable Lamps Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Portable Lamps Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Portable Lamps Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Portable Lamps Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Portable Lamps Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Portable Lamps Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Lamps Business

7.1 Faro Barcelona

7.1.1 Faro Barcelona Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Faro Barcelona Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Faro Barcelona Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Faro Barcelona Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ESYLUX

7.2.1 ESYLUX Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 ESYLUX Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ESYLUX Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 ESYLUX Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 GANDIA BLASCO

7.3.1 GANDIA BLASCO Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 GANDIA BLASCO Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 GANDIA BLASCO Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 GANDIA BLASCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 VIBIA LIGHTING

7.4.1 VIBIA LIGHTING Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 VIBIA LIGHTING Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 VIBIA LIGHTING Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 VIBIA LIGHTING Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ningbo Feng Shen Fengdian

7.5.1 Ningbo Feng Shen Fengdian Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Ningbo Feng Shen Fengdian Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ningbo Feng Shen Fengdian Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Ningbo Feng Shen Fengdian Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 TRADEWINDS

7.6.1 TRADEWINDS Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 TRADEWINDS Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 TRADEWINDS Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 TRADEWINDS Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 STELTON

7.7.1 STELTON Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 STELTON Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 STELTON Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 STELTON Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Royal Botania

7.8.1 Royal Botania Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Royal Botania Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Royal Botania Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Royal Botania Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 GAIA&GINO

7.9.1 GAIA&GINO Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 GAIA&GINO Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 GAIA&GINO Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 GAIA&GINO Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Theben

7.10.1 Theben Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Theben Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Theben Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Theben Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Altatensione

7.11.1 Altatensione Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Altatensione Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Altatensione Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Altatensione Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Ares

7.12.1 Ares Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Ares Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Ares Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Ares Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Artuce

7.13.1 Artuce Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Artuce Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Artuce Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Artuce Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Ateliers Phi SA

7.14.1 Ateliers Phi SA Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Ateliers Phi SA Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Ateliers Phi SA Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Ateliers Phi SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 B.LUX

7.15.1 B.LUX Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 B.LUX Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 B.LUX Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 B.LUX Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Bentu

7.16.1 Bentu Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Bentu Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Bentu Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Bentu Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 BLUE MARMALADE

7.17.1 BLUE MARMALADE Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 BLUE MARMALADE Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 BLUE MARMALADE Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 BLUE MARMALADE Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 BOCCI

7.18.1 BOCCI Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 BOCCI Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 BOCCI Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 BOCCI Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 Bonacina Vittorio

7.19.1 Bonacina Vittorio Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Bonacina Vittorio Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Bonacina Vittorio Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Bonacina Vittorio Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 CASAMANIA

7.20.1 CASAMANIA Portable Lamps Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 CASAMANIA Portable Lamps Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 CASAMANIA Portable Lamps Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 CASAMANIA Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Portable Lamps Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Portable Lamps Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Portable Lamps

8.4 Portable Lamps Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Portable Lamps Distributors List

9.3 Portable Lamps Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Portable Lamps (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Portable Lamps (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Portable Lamps (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Portable Lamps Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Portable Lamps Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Portable Lamps Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Portable Lamps Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Portable Lamps Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Portable Lamps

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Portable Lamps by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Portable Lamps by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Portable Lamps by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Portable Lamps

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Portable Lamps by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Portable Lamps by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Portable Lamps by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Portable Lamps by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

