According to the data released by China’s National Health Commission in Oct. 2018, the incidence of childhood leukemia in Chinese children under 15 is about 4/100,000 to 5/100,000, and the number of childhood leukemia patients under 18 old increases by about 15,000 every year. Childhood leukemia is the second leading cause of death among children under 15 in China. It mainly includes acute leukemia (about 5%), chronic leukemia (3% to 5%) and myelodysplastic syndrome. Acute lymphoblastic leukemia accounts for 70% of childhood leukemia and the cure rate of such leukemia is close to 90%. The other kind of childhood leukemia is acute non-lymphocytic leukemia. The cure rate of acute promyelocytic leukemia in this class has exceeded 90%.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10111562

Pegaspargase is an asparaginase preparation that binds Escherichia coli-derived L-asparaginase with polyethylene glycol and lipid bilayer. Compared with L-asparaginase, Pegaspargase retains the bioactivity of asparaginase. Besides, it maintains liposome morphology before accessing tumor tissue, which avoids decomposition by proteinases and extends the half-life of Pegaspargase to (7±2) days. It is a long-acting asparaginase preparation. One-time use of Pegaspargase can replace multiple uses of L-asparaginase, which shortens the period of hospitalization. Pegaspargase is also featured by less immunogenicity and allergic reactions, especially immediate allergic reactions. In terms of other adverse reactions, Pegaspargase is similar to L-asparaginase.

According to CRI, branded Pegaspargase (trade name: Oncaspar) was developed by Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In 1994, it was approved by the FDA to be applied to those who have acute lymphoblastic leukemia and are allergic to L-asparaginase. In 2000, it was approved by the FDA to be used in the first-line treatment of newly diagnosed leukemia patients. For many reasons, Oncaspar has not been approved to be sold in China. In 2009, the generic Pegaspargase injection developed by Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. was approved by the CFDA to be sold in China.

Request For Full Report >>https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10111562

By Aug. 2019, only Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. has been approved to sell Pegaspargase in China. Other Chinese pharmaceutical companies such as Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. are also developing generic Pegaspargase. Their Pegaspargase products are expected to be launched in China by 2023.

In China, Pegaspargase is used to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Those who are allergic to natural L-asparaginase can try Pegaspargase. In general, Pegaspargase is used together with other chemotherapy drugs such as vincristine (Oncovin), methotrexate, cytarabine, daunorubicin and pirarubicin. Only when the combined use is confirmed inapplicable will it be used alone. Pegaspargase has proved to have similar curative effect as natural L-asparaginase. It can be used to treat those who are seriously allergic to natural L-asparaginase as well as those who have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma or acute myeloid leukemia.

Request For Full Report >>https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10111562

According to CRI, the sales value of Pegaspargase kept rising after the drug was launched in China. In 2017, it reached about CNY 74 million, representing a CAGR of 20.10% from 2013 to 2017. As environmental pollution and decoration pollution worsen, the number of leukemia patients in China will keep increasing. Therefore, the market size of Pegaspargase in China will continue to expand from 2019 to 2023. By then, in addition to Aiyang by Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., more Pegaspargase products will be approved to be put on the market.

Topics covered:

– Incidence of leukemia in China

– Status of China’s Pegaspargase market

– Retail prices of Pegaspargase in China

– Major factors influencing the development of China’s Pegaspargase market

– Prospect of China’s Pegaspargase market from 2019 to 2023

– Progress of generic Pegaspargase in China

ANSWERED TO THE FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS :

WHAT IS THE SCOPE OF THE REPORT?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

WHAT ARE THE KEY SEGMENTS IN THE MARKET?

• By product type

• By End User/Applications

• By Technology

• By Region

WHICH MARKET DYNAMICS AFFECTS THE BUSINESS?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

Key Topic Covered in this Report

• Market Growth Opportunities

• Leading Market Players

• Market Size and Growth Rate

• Market Growth Drivers

• Company Market Share

• Market Trends and Technological

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency which focuses on multi-client market research database. The primary goal of the agency is to help industry professionals including various individuals and organizations gain an extra edge of competitiveness and help them identify the market trends and scope. The quality reports provided by the agency aims to make decision making easier for industry professionals and take firm decisions which helps them to form strategies after complete assessment of the market. Some of the industries under focus include healthcare & pharmaceuticals, ICT & Telecom, automotive and transportation, energy and power, chemicals, FMCG, food and beverages, aerospace and defense and others. Kenneth Research also focuses on strategic business consultancy services and offers a single platform for the best industry market research reports.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Our other Reports :

Chemical Products Market in Russia

Construction and Real Estate Market in Russia

Education Market in Russia

Energy Market in Russia

Finance and Insurance Market in Russia

Food, Beverages and Tobacco Market in Russia

Forestry, Wood and Paper Market in Russia

Government and Membership Organizations Market in Russia

Healthcare and Social Services Market in Russia

Hi-tech Goods Market in Russia

Hotels and Restaurants Market in Russia

Household Goods Market in Russia