MOBILE DIGITAL BANKING MARKET SHARE 2020: GLOBAL DEMAND, GROWTH-OPPORTUNITIES, APPLICATION, TOP-PLAYERS, TECHNOLOGY, TRENDS & INDUSTRY FORECAST TO 2026
This report focuses on the global Mobile Digital Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Digital Banking development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Kony
Backbase
Technisys
Infosys
Digiliti Money
Innofis
Mobilearth
D3 Banking Technology
Alkami
Q2
Misys
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
BaaS (Banking as a Service)
BaaP (Banking as a Platform)
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Digital Banking
SME Digital Banking
Corporate Digital Banking
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Digital Banking are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mobile Digital Banking Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Mobile Digital Banking Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 BaaS (Banking as a Service)
1.4.3 BaaP (Banking as a Platform)
1.4.4 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Mobile Digital Banking Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Retail Digital Banking
1.5.3 SME Digital Banking
1.5.4 Corporate Digital Banking
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Mobile Digital Banking Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Mobile Digital Banking Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Digital Banking Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Mobile Digital Banking Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Mobile Digital Banking Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Mobile Digital Banking Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Mobile Digital Banking Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Mobile Digital Banking Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Mobile Digital Banking Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Mobile Digital Banking Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Mobile Digital Banking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Mobile Digital Banking Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Mobile Digital Banking Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Digital Banking Revenue in 2019
3.3 Mobile Digital Banking Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Mobile Digital Banking Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Mobile Digital Banking Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Mobile Digital Banking Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Mobile Digital Banking Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Mobile Digital Banking Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Mobile Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Mobile Digital Banking Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Mobile Digital Banking Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Mobile Digital Banking Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Mobile Digital Banking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Mobile Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Mobile Digital Banking Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Mobile Digital Banking Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Mobile Digital Banking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Mobile Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Mobile Digital Banking Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Mobile Digital Banking Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Mobile Digital Banking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Mobile Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Mobile Digital Banking Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Mobile Digital Banking Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Mobile Digital Banking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Mobile Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Mobile Digital Banking Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Mobile Digital Banking Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Mobile Digital Banking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Mobile Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Mobile Digital Banking Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Mobile Digital Banking Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Mobile Digital Banking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Mobile Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Mobile Digital Banking Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Mobile Digital Banking Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Mobile Digital Banking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Mobile Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Kony
13.1.1 Kony Company Details
13.1.2 Kony Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Kony Mobile Digital Banking Introduction
13.1.4 Kony Revenue in Mobile Digital Banking Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Kony Recent Development
13.2 Backbase
13.2.1 Backbase Company Details
13.2.2 Backbase Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Backbase Mobile Digital Banking Introduction
13.2.4 Backbase Revenue in Mobile Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Backbase Recent Development
13.3 Technisys
13.3.1 Technisys Company Details
13.3.2 Technisys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Technisys Mobile Digital Banking Introduction
13.3.4 Technisys Revenue in Mobile Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Technisys Recent Development
13.4 Infosys
13.4.1 Infosys Company Details
13.4.2 Infosys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Infosys Mobile Digital Banking Introduction
13.4.4 Infosys Revenue in Mobile Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Infosys Recent Development
13.5 Digiliti Money
13.5.1 Digiliti Money Company Details
13.5.2 Digiliti Money Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Digiliti Money Mobile Digital Banking Introduction
13.5.4 Digiliti Money Revenue in Mobile Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Digiliti Money Recent Development
13.6 Innofis
13.6.1 Innofis Company Details
13.6.2 Innofis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Innofis Mobile Digital Banking Introduction
13.6.4 Innofis Revenue in Mobile Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Innofis Recent Development
13.7 Mobilearth
13.7.1 Mobilearth Company Details
13.7.2 Mobilearth Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Mobilearth Mobile Digital Banking Introduction
13.7.4 Mobilearth Revenue in Mobile Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Mobilearth Recent Development
13.8 DChapter Three: Banking Technology
13.8.1 DChapter Three: Banking Technology Company Details
13.8.2 DChapter Three: Banking Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 DChapter Three: Banking Technology Mobile Digital Banking Introduction
13.8.4 DChapter Three: Banking Technology Revenue in Mobile Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 DChapter Three: Banking Technology Recent Development
13.9 Alkami
13.9.1 Alkami Company Details
13.9.2 Alkami Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Alkami Mobile Digital Banking Introduction
13.9.4 Alkami Revenue in Mobile Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Alkami Recent Development
13.10 Q2
13.10.1 QChapter Two: Company Details
13.10.2 QChapter Two: Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 QChapter Two: Mobile Digital Banking Introduction
13.10.4 QChapter Two: Revenue in Mobile Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 QChapter Two: Recent Development
13.11 Misys
10.11.1 Misys Company Details
10.11.2 Misys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Misys Mobile Digital Banking Introduction
10.11.4 Misys Revenue in Mobile Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Misys Recent Development
13.12 SAP
10.12.1 SAP Company Details
10.12.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 SAP Mobile Digital Banking Introduction
10.12.4 SAP Revenue in Mobile Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 SAP Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
