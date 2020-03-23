Medical tubing packaging is a category of healthcare packaging which refers to the tubing which meets certain medical standards, & can be used for a wide variety of the medical & pharmaceutical applications. Medical tubing packaging manufacturing processes must comply with the Good Manufacturing Practice & Current Good Manufacturing Practice protocols.

Medical tubing packaging is estimated to register noteworthy growth in the coming years, which can be accredited to the high level of biocompatibility. Silicone is resistant to chemicals & it has a varying range of surface hardness. However, one of the major restraints for the growth of the global medical tubing packaging market is – cost. Silicone being expensive, it is used only for the medical applications where the high performance characteristics are actually desired, like urinary catheterization.

Continuously increasing prevalence of the urinary incontinence is estimated to be the key driving force for growth of medical tubing packaging globally. Plastic has been found to be the most widely used material for the medical tubing packaging. Out of the several plastics, PVC,PP, TPE, & PA are expected to witness THE maximum use for the medical tubing packaging. These four plastics are estimated to account for more than 75% of the global plastic medical tubing packaging market by value. The Trends Market Research study analyses the medical tubing packaging market in several regions & focuses on the key dynamics affecting the medical tubing packaging market, globally.

It has been observed that there has been a growth in the geriatric population across the globe, leading to an increased prevalence of the age-related ailments, the treatment for which requires very high performance medical tubing packaging. Several urinary disorders like urinary rotation, urinary retention, & others are prevalent in the global aged population and is expected to fuel demand for medical tubing packaging. As the global aged population is composed to account for almost 20 percent of the total global population in the next three decades, there is estimated to be a surge in the demand for the medical tubing packaging, wherein, the innovation will be in terms of the materials used to improve performance & efficiency. The Trends Market Research also states that growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is something to look out for in forecast period, as it will have a greater impact on the evolution of the medical tubing packaging requirements.

Major players which have been profiled in report include Nordson Corporation, Duke Extrusion, Raumedic AG ,MicroLumen, Inc., FBK Medical Tubing, Freudenberg Medical Inc. ,W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Kent Elastomer Products, Inc., AlkorDraka Group, Sunlite Plastics, Inc.,and Polyzen among others

