According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Magnet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.

Magnets are materials that produce a magnetic field to attract metals such as iron, cobalt and nickel. They are heat and corrosion resistant, exhibit high physical strength and available in various sizes and shapes. Owing to their unique properties, magnets are widely utilized in compasses, speedometers, generators, transformers, electric motors and alarms. They are also used in computers for storing data and trains for faster traveling. Besides this, they also find applications in the healthcare and payment card industries around the world.

Magnets are widely used in the automobile industry for manufacturing electric steering, throttle and gearbox actuator, brakes and auto-clutch, to reduce dependency on fuel and enhance engine power. This, in confluence with the growing automotive industry across the globe, is driving the global magnet market growth. In addition, they are employed in the healthcare, aerospace and defense and robotics industries, which is further catalyzing the demand for magnets. Besides, manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities and introducing technological advancements to expand the applications of magnets worldwide.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Magnet Type:

Ferrite

Neodymium Iron Boron (NdFeB)

Aluminium Nickel Cobalt (AlNiCo)

Samarium Cobalt (SmCo)

Breakup by Application: