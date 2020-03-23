Ink Additives Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Ink Additives market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Ink Additives market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Ink Additives market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Ink Additives market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Ink Additives market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Ink Additives market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Ink Additives Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

segmented as follows:

Global Ink Additives Market, by Type

Wetting Agents Dispersants Defoamers

Rheology Modifiers

Others (Including Compatibilizers and Color Boosters)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Process

Lithography

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (Including Screen Printing)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Ink

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Global Ink Additives Market, by Application

Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing

Others (Including Marketing Material)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Ink additives can be defined as raw materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include smooth running on the printing press and protection of the finished product.

Among types, the ink additives market is dominated by the wetting agents segment. Several advantages offered by wetting agents driving their consumption include development of required surface tension and contact angle and their hydrophobic nature.

Among printing processes, the flexographic printing process consumes the maximum amount of ink additives, led by the increased adoption of flexographic printing in various applications such as packaging, publishing, and commercial printing

Among printing inks, solvent-based printing inks consume the maximum amount of ink additives

Packaging is the most common application of printing inks. The packaging industry is expected to continue expanding during the forecast period and hence, consumption of ink additives in the industry is also expected to increase.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is the key consumer of ink additives due to the large production of printing inks that takes place in the region

Ink additives is a relatively consolidated market with multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, and Altana AG, accounting for a significant market share

The global ink additives market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the low amount of ink additives required in the production of printing inks.

Global Ink Additives Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

