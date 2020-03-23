Description

Snapshot

The global Voice Over Wi-Fi market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Voice Over Wi-Fi by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Ordinary

Intelligence

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

AT&T

MetroPCS/T-Mobile USA

SK Telecom

NTT Docomo

SingTel

Ericsson

Huawei

NSN

Alcatel-Lucent

Nokia

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Commercial Use

Household

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Voice Over Wi-Fi Industry

Figure Voice Over Wi-Fi Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Voice Over Wi-Fi

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Voice Over Wi-Fi

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Voice Over Wi-Fi

Table Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Voice Over Wi-Fi Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Ordinary

Table Major Company List of Ordinary

3.1.2 Intelligence

Table Major Company List of Intelligence

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 AT&T (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 AT&T Profile

Table AT&T Overview List

4.1.2 AT&T Products & Services

4.1.3 AT&T Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of AT&T (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 MetroPCS/T-Mobile USA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 MetroPCS/T-Mobile USA Profile

Table MetroPCS/T-Mobile USA Overview List

4.2.2 MetroPCS/T-Mobile USA Products & Services

4.2.3 MetroPCS/T-Mobile USA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of MetroPCS/T-Mobile USA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 SK Telecom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 SK Telecom Profile

Table SK Telecom Overview List

4.3.2 SK Telecom Products & Services

4.3.3 SK Telecom Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SK Telecom (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 NTT Docomo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 NTT Docomo Profile

Table NTT Docomo Overview List

4.4.2 NTT Docomo Products & Services

4.4.3 NTT Docomo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of NTT Docomo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 SingTel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 SingTel Profile

Table SingTel Overview List

4.5.2 SingTel Products & Services

4.5.3 SingTel Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SingTel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Ericsson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Ericsson Profile

Table Ericsson Overview List

4.6.2 Ericsson Products & Services

4.6.3 Ericsson Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ericsson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Huawei (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Huawei Profile

Table Huawei Overview List

4.7.2 Huawei Products & Services

4.7.3 Huawei Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Huawei (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 NSN (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 NSN Profile

Table NSN Overview List

4.8.2 NSN Products & Services

4.8.3 NSN Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of NSN (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Alcatel-Lucent (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Alcatel-Lucent Profile

Table Alcatel-Lucent Overview List

4.9.2 Alcatel-Lucent Products & Services

4.9.3 Alcatel-Lucent Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Alcatel-Lucent (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Nokia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Nokia Profile

Table Nokia Overview List

4.10.2 Nokia Products & Services

4.10.3 Nokia Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nokia (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Voice Over Wi-Fi MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Commercial Use

Figure Voice Over Wi-Fi Demand in Commercial Use, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Voice Over Wi-Fi Demand in Commercial Use, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Household

Figure Voice Over Wi-Fi Demand in Household, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Voice Over Wi-Fi Demand in Household, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Others

Figure Voice Over Wi-Fi Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Voice Over Wi-Fi Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Voice Over Wi-Fi Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Voice Over Wi-Fi Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Voice Over Wi-Fi Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Voice Over Wi-Fi Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Voice Over Wi-Fi Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

