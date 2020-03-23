Market Overview

The Global Threat Intelligence Market was valued at USD 5.28 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 17.5%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). In the past few years, there has been a paradigm shift between attack source, targets, destination attack profiles, and different types of technologies. While the attack types and targets can be revealing, attack sources continue to be problematic because of the difficulties in assigning attribution for a specific attack.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4312777

– Threat intelligence market is primarily driven by increasing uniqueness in the attacking techniques leaving the data vulnerable. Also, the rise in volumes of data generated by different enterprises is the key factor driving the market.

– According to IBM Cost of Data Breach Study, 2018 report, 48 percent of all breaches were caused by malicious or criminal attacks. Human Error accounted for 27%, and system glitch recorded 25% of the root cause of data breach.

Scope of the Global Threat Intelligence Market Report

Threat intelligence collects and evaluates information relevant for protecting an organization from internal and external threats. Also, analyzing that information to detect deceptions for accurate and relevant intelligence. This report segments the market by Type (Solutions, Services), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), End User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare) and Geography.

Key Market Trends

Retail Segment is Expected to Occupy a Significant Share

Retail is witnessing huge data generation through various channel modes, such as social sites, blogs, and data generated from different apps. Much of the unstructured data produced is left unused, which provides valuable information.

– The digital transformation is not limited to the E-commerce channel, as more number of connected devices have made their way into physical stores in the form of kiosks, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and handheld devices, with all of them being designed to collect and access customer information.

– According to IBM, retail experienced 11% of total attacks in 2018. To cope up with the cyber threats, retailers have started making significant investments in the threat intelligence domain to determine the impact of these security and data attacks, thus predicting and disarming them.

North America to Hold Largest Market Share

– The BFSI sector in the United States has more than 1 exabyte of stored data. These data generate from various sources, such as credit/debit card histories, customer bank visits, banking volumes, call logs, account transactions, and web interactions.

– Due to the high availability of adequate infrastructure, the presence of numerous global financial institutions increased adoption of IoT devices and internet users is expected to drive the growth of threat intelligence solutions in the North America region.

– According to the FBI Internet Crime report 2017, more than 2.14 million complaints related to data loss has been issued. Further, Banks and Capital Market firms are using threat intelligence solutions to cope with data breaches and fraud.

Competitive Landscape

The threat intelligence market is dominated by few major players with more secure software solutions being launched. McAfee, Symantec Corporation and Anomali, Inc. are few among others with dedicated solutions offerings for threat intelligence.

– In March 2019, Saudi Telecom Company (STC) signed an agreement with Anomali, a US-based cybersecurity company, to support with high-quality information on sources of threats and cyber attacks, boosting the demand in telecom segment.

– In March 2019, SlashNext announced its real-time phishing threat intelligence service. Users can get real-time, API access to a continuously updated list of phishing URLs, domains, and IPs as fast as they are discovered.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Juniper Networks, Inc.

– AlienVault, Inc.

– Farsight Security, Inc.

– Trend Micro Incorporated

– LogRhythm, Inc.

– F-Secure Corporation

– Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

– Dell Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Webroot Inc.

– Fortinet, Inc.

– Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

– McAfee, LLC

– LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

– FireEye, Inc.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/threat-intelligence-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Growing Incidences of Security Breaches and Cyber Crime

4.5.2 Evolution of Next-generation Security Solutions

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 Low Data Security Budget and High Installation Cost of Solution

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Solutions

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 On Premise

5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 By End-user Industries

5.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.3.2 IT and Telecom

5.3.3 Retail

5.3.4 Manufacturing

5.3.5 Healthcare

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Juniper Networks, Inc.

6.1.2 AlienVault, Inc.

6.1.3 Farsight Security, Inc.

6.1.4 Trend Micro Incorporated

6.1.5 LogRhythm, Inc.

6.1.6 F-Secure Corporation

6.1.7 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

6.1.8 Dell Inc.

6.1.9 IBM Corporation

6.1.10 Webroot Inc.

6.1.11 Fortinet, Inc.

6.1.12 Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

6.1.13 McAfee, LLC

6.1.14 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

6.1.15 FireEye, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4312777

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155