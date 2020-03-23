Description

Snapshot

The global Sports Goods market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Sports Goods by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Ball Sports Goods

Water Sports Goods

Air Sports Goods

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Nike

Aldila

Kswiss

Bauer Performance Sports

Adidas

Brunswick Corp.

Callaway Golf Co.

KAPPA

Cybex

Derby Cycle AG

Dorel Industries Inc.

UMBRO

Easton-Bell Sports

Freedom Group Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Converse(NIKE)

Globeride, Inc.

Head NV

Icon Health & Fitness

Jarden Corp.

Skecher

Johnson Outdoors, Inc.

Luxottica Group spa

Mizuno

Nautilus Group

Acushnet Company

Puma AG

Skis Rossignol S.A.

Black Diamond Inc.

Amer Sports

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Professional

Amateur

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Sports Goods Industry

Figure Sports Goods Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Sports Goods

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Sports Goods

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Sports Goods

Table Global Sports Goods Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Sports Goods Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Ball Sports Goods

Table Major Company List of Ball Sports Goods

3.1.2 Water Sports Goods

Table Major Company List of Water Sports Goods

3.1.3 Air Sports Goods

Table Major Company List of Air Sports Goods

3.1.4 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Sports Goods Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Sports Goods Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Sports Goods Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Sports Goods Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Sports Goods Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Sports Goods Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Nike (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Nike Profile

Table Nike Overview List

4.1.2 Nike Products & Services

4.1.3 Nike Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nike (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Aldila (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Aldila Profile

Table Aldila Overview List

4.2.2 Aldila Products & Services

4.2.3 Aldila Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Aldila (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Kswiss (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Kswiss Profile

Table Kswiss Overview List

4.3.2 Kswiss Products & Services

4.3.3 Kswiss Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kswiss (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Bauer Performance Sports (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Bauer Performance Sports Profile

Table Bauer Performance Sports Overview List

4.4.2 Bauer Performance Sports Products & Services

4.4.3 Bauer Performance Sports Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bauer Performance Sports (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Adidas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Adidas Profile

Table Adidas Overview List

4.5.2 Adidas Products & Services

4.5.3 Adidas Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Adidas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Brunswick Corp. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Brunswick Corp. Profile

Table Brunswick Corp. Overview List

4.6.2 Brunswick Corp. Products & Services

4.6.3 Brunswick Corp. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Brunswick Corp. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Callaway Golf Co. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Callaway Golf Co. Profile

Table Callaway Golf Co. Overview List

4.7.2 Callaway Golf Co. Products & Services

4.7.3 Callaway Golf Co. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Callaway Golf Co. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 KAPPA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 KAPPA Profile

Table KAPPA Overview List

4.8.2 KAPPA Products & Services

4.8.3 KAPPA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of KAPPA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Cybex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Cybex Profile

Table Cybex Overview List

4.9.2 Cybex Products & Services

4.9.3 Cybex Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cybex (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Derby Cycle AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Derby Cycle AG Profile

Table Derby Cycle AG Overview List

4.10.2 Derby Cycle AG Products & Services

4.10.3 Derby Cycle AG Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Derby Cycle AG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Dorel Industries Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Dorel Industries Inc. Profile

Table Dorel Industries Inc. Overview List

4.11.2 Dorel Industries Inc. Products & Services

4.11.3 Dorel Industries Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dorel Industries Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 UMBRO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 UMBRO Profile

Table UMBRO Overview List

4.12.2 UMBRO Products & Services

4.12.3 UMBRO Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of UMBRO (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Easton-Bell Sports (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Easton-Bell Sports Profile

Table Easton-Bell Sports Overview List

4.13.2 Easton-Bell Sports Products & Services

4.13.3 Easton-Bell Sports Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Easton-Bell Sports (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Freedom Group Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Freedom Group Inc. Profile

Table Freedom Group Inc. Overview List

4.14.2 Freedom Group Inc. Products & Services

4.14.3 Freedom Group Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Freedom Group Inc. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Garmin Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Garmin Ltd. Profile

Table Garmin Ltd. Overview List

4.15.2 Garmin Ltd. Products & Services

4.15.3 Garmin Ltd. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Garmin Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Converse(NIKE) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Converse(NIKE) Profile

Table Converse(NIKE) Overview List

4.16.2 Converse(NIKE) Products & Services

4.16.3 Converse(NIKE) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Converse(NIKE) (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Globeride, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Globeride, Inc. Profile

Table Globeride, Inc. Overview List

4.17.2 Globeride, Inc. Products & Services

4.17.3 Globeride, Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Globeride, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Head NV (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Head NV Profile

Table Head NV Overview List

4.18.2 Head NV Products & Services

4.18.3 Head NV Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Head NV (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Icon Health & Fitness (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Icon Health & Fitness Profile

Table Icon Health & Fitness Overview List

4.19.2 Icon Health & Fitness Products & Services

4.19.3 Icon Health & Fitness Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Icon Health & Fitness (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Jarden Corp. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Jarden Corp. Profile

Table Jarden Corp. Overview List

4.20.2 Jarden Corp. Products & Services

4.20.3 Jarden Corp. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Jarden Corp. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Skecher (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Skecher Profile

Table Skecher Overview List

4.21.2 Skecher Products & Services

4.21.3 Skecher Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Skecher (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 Johnson Outdoors, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 Johnson Outdoors, Inc. Profile

Table Johnson Outdoors, Inc. Overview List

4.22.2 Johnson Outdoors, Inc. Products & Services

4.22.3 Johnson Outdoors, Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Johnson Outdoors, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Luxottica Group spa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Luxottica Group spa Profile

Table Luxottica Group spa Overview List

4.23.2 Luxottica Group spa Products & Services

4.23.3 Luxottica Group spa Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Luxottica Group spa (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.24 Mizuno (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24.1 Mizuno Profile

Table Mizuno Overview List

4.24.2 Mizuno Products & Services

4.24.3 Mizuno Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mizuno (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.25 Nautilus Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.25.1 Nautilus Group Profile

Table Nautilus Group Overview List

4.25.2 Nautilus Group Products & Services

4.25.3 Nautilus Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nautilus Group (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.26 Acushnet Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.26.1 Acushnet Company Profile

Table Acushnet Company Overview List

4.26.2 Acushnet Company Products & Services

4.26.3 Acushnet Company Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Acushnet Company (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.27 Puma AG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.27.1 Puma AG Profile

Table Puma AG Overview List

4.27.2 Puma AG Products & Services

4.27.3 Puma AG Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Puma AG (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.28 Skis Rossignol S.A. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.28.1 Skis Rossignol S.A. Profile

Table Skis Rossignol S.A. Overview List

4.28.2 Skis Rossignol S.A. Products & Services

4.28.3 Skis Rossignol S.A. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Skis Rossignol S.A. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.29 Black Diamond Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.29.1 Black Diamond Inc. Profile

Table Black Diamond Inc. Overview List

4.29.2 Black Diamond Inc. Products & Services

4.29.3 Black Diamond Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Black Diamond Inc. (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.30 Amer Sports (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.30.1 Amer Sports Profile

Table Amer Sports Overview List

4.30.2 Amer Sports Products & Services

4.30.3 Amer Sports Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Amer Sports (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Sports Goods Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Sports Goods Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Sports Goods Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Sports Goods Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Sports Goods Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Sports Goods Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Sports Goods Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Sports Goods Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Sports Goods MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Sports Goods Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Sports Goods Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Professional

Figure Sports Goods Demand in Professional, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Sports Goods Demand in Professional, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Amateur

Figure Sports Goods Demand in Amateur, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Sports Goods Demand in Amateur, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Sports Goods Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Sports Goods Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Sports Goods Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Sports Goods Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Sports Goods Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Sports Goods Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Sports Goods Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Sports Goods Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Sports Goods Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Sports Goods Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Sports Goods Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Sports Goods Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Sports Goods Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Sports Goods Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Sports Goods Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Sports Goods Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Sports Goods Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Sports Goods Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Sports Goods Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Sports Goods Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Sports Goods Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Sports Goods Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Sports Goods Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Sports Goods Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Sports Goods Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Sports Goods Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Sports Goods Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Sports Goods Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Sports Goods Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Sports Goods Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Sports Goods Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Sports Goods Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Sports Goods Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Sports Goods Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

