GLOBAL SAP DIGITAL SERVICES ECOSYSTEM MARKET SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, APPLICATIONS, REVENUE, TOP PLAYERS, TICKET MACHINE, INDUSTRY OVERVIEW & FORECAST TO 2026
This report focuses on the global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SAP Digital Services Ecosystem development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
International Business Machines
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
Capgemini
Tata Consultancy Services
DXC Technology
Infosys
Atos
T-Systems International GmbH
Wipro
Cognizant Technology Solutions
Hitachi Systems
Itelligence
HCL Technologies
NTT DATA
PwC (Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp)
Tech Mahindra
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
ERP
CRM
Market segment by Application, split into
IT and Telecommunication
Aerospace and Defense
Manufacturing
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the SAP Digital Services Ecosystem development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SAP Digital Services Ecosystem are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 ERP
1.4.3 CRM
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 IT and Telecommunication
1.5.3 Aerospace and Defense
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Revenue in 2019
3.3 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Accenture
13.1.1 Accenture Company Details
13.1.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Accenture SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction
13.1.4 Accenture Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
13.2 International Business Machines
13.2.1 International Business Machines Company Details
13.2.2 International Business Machines Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 International Business Machines SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction
13.2.4 International Business Machines Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 International Business Machines Recent Development
13.3 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
13.3.1 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Company Details
13.3.2 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction
13.3.4 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Recent Development
13.4 Capgemini
13.4.1 Capgemini Company Details
13.4.2 Capgemini Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Capgemini SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction
13.4.4 Capgemini Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Capgemini Recent Development
13.5 Tata Consultancy Services
13.5.1 Tata Consultancy Services Company Details
13.5.2 Tata Consultancy Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Tata Consultancy Services SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction
13.5.4 Tata Consultancy Services Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development
13.6 DXC Technology
13.6.1 DXC Technology Company Details
13.6.2 DXC Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 DXC Technology SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction
13.6.4 DXC Technology Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 DXC Technology Recent Development
13.7 Infosys
13.7.1 Infosys Company Details
13.7.2 Infosys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Infosys SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction
13.7.4 Infosys Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Infosys Recent Development
13.8 Atos
13.8.1 Atos Company Details
13.8.2 Atos Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Atos SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction
13.8.4 Atos Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Atos Recent Development
13.9 T-Systems International GmbH
13.9.1 T-Systems International GmbH Company Details
13.9.2 T-Systems International GmbH Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 T-Systems International GmbH SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction
13.9.4 T-Systems International GmbH Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 T-Systems International GmbH Recent Development
13.10 Wipro
13.10.1 Wipro Company Details
13.10.2 Wipro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Wipro SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction
13.10.4 Wipro Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Wipro Recent Development
13.11 Cognizant Technology Solutions
10.11.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Details
10.11.2 Cognizant Technology Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction
10.11.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Recent Development
13.12 Hitachi Systems
10.12.1 Hitachi Systems Company Details
10.12.2 Hitachi Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Hitachi Systems SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction
10.12.4 Hitachi Systems Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Hitachi Systems Recent Development
13.13 Itelligence
10.13.1 Itelligence Company Details
10.13.2 Itelligence Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Itelligence SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction
10.13.4 Itelligence Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Itelligence Recent Development
13.14 HCL Technologies
10.14.1 HCL Technologies Company Details
10.14.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 HCL Technologies SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction
10.14.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development
13.15 NTT DATA
10.15.1 NTT DATA Company Details
10.15.2 NTT DATA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 NTT DATA SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction
10.15.4 NTT DATA Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 NTT DATA Recent Development
13.16 PwC (Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp)
10.16.1 PwC (Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp) Company Details
10.16.2 PwC (Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 PwC (Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp) SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction
10.16.4 PwC (Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp) Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 PwC (Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp) Recent Development
13.17 Tech Mahindra
10.17.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details
10.17.2 Tech Mahindra Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Tech Mahindra SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Introduction
10.17.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
