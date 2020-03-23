GLOBAL PROCUREMENT OUTSOURCING SERVICES MARKET REVIEWS 2020, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH TRENDS, TOP COMPANIES, SEGMENTATIONS, RATES, TYPES, ANALYSIS, DEMAND & INDUSTRY-FORECAST TO 2026
This report focuses on the global Procurement Outsourcing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Procurement Outsourcing Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
GEP
Genpact
Aquanima
Optimum Procurement
Corbus
Wipro
Infosys
HCL Technologies
WNS
IBM Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Category Management
Source Management
Procurement Management
Supplier Management
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Procurement Outsourcing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Procurement Outsourcing Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Procurement Outsourcing Services are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Procurement Outsourcing Services Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Category Management
1.4.3 Source Management
1.4.4 Procurement Management
1.4.5 Supplier Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Energy and Utilities
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 IT and Telecom
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Procurement Outsourcing Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Procurement Outsourcing Services Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Procurement Outsourcing Services Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Procurement Outsourcing Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Procurement Outsourcing Services Revenue in 2019
3.3 Procurement Outsourcing Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Procurement Outsourcing Services Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Procurement Outsourcing Services Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Procurement Outsourcing Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Procurement Outsourcing Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Accenture
13.1.1 Accenture Company Details
13.1.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Accenture Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction
13.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
13.2 GEP
13.2.1 GEP Company Details
13.2.2 GEP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 GEP Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction
13.2.4 GEP Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 GEP Recent Development
13.3 Genpact
13.3.1 Genpact Company Details
13.3.2 Genpact Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Genpact Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction
13.3.4 Genpact Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Genpact Recent Development
13.4 Aquanima
13.4.1 Aquanima Company Details
13.4.2 Aquanima Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Aquanima Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction
13.4.4 Aquanima Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Aquanima Recent Development
13.5 Optimum Procurement
13.5.1 Optimum Procurement Company Details
13.5.2 Optimum Procurement Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Optimum Procurement Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction
13.5.4 Optimum Procurement Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Optimum Procurement Recent Development
13.6 Corbus
13.6.1 Corbus Company Details
13.6.2 Corbus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Corbus Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction
13.6.4 Corbus Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Corbus Recent Development
13.7 Wipro
13.7.1 Wipro Company Details
13.7.2 Wipro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Wipro Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction
13.7.4 Wipro Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Wipro Recent Development
13.8 Infosys
13.8.1 Infosys Company Details
13.8.2 Infosys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Infosys Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction
13.8.4 Infosys Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Infosys Recent Development
13.9 HCL Technologies
13.9.1 HCL Technologies Company Details
13.9.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 HCL Technologies Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction
13.9.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development
13.10 WNS
13.10.1 WNS Company Details
13.10.2 WNS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 WNS Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction
13.10.4 WNS Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 WNS Recent Development
13.11 IBM Corporation
10.11.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
10.11.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 IBM Corporation Procurement Outsourcing Services Introduction
10.11.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Procurement Outsourcing Services Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
