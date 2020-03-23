This report focuses on the global Prefabricated Buildings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Prefabricated Buildings development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

LafargeHolcim

China National Building Material

Elematic Oyj

Cemex S.A.B

CRH

Larsen & Toubro

Taisei Corporation

Coltman Precast Concrete

Bison Manufacturing

Tindall

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Beam and Column System

Floor and Roof System

Bearing Wall System

Facade System

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Nonresidential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Prefabricated Buildings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Prefabricated Buildings development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Prefabricated Buildings are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Prefabricated Buildings Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Prefabricated Buildings Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Beam and Column System

1.4.3 Floor and Roof System

1.4.4 Bearing Wall System

1.4.5 Facade System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Prefabricated Buildings Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Nonresidential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Prefabricated Buildings Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Prefabricated Buildings Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Prefabricated Buildings Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Prefabricated Buildings Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Prefabricated Buildings Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Prefabricated Buildings Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Prefabricated Buildings Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Prefabricated Buildings Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Prefabricated Buildings Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Prefabricated Buildings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Prefabricated Buildings Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Prefabricated Buildings Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Prefabricated Buildings Revenue in 2019

3.3 Prefabricated Buildings Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Prefabricated Buildings Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Prefabricated Buildings Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Prefabricated Buildings Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Prefabricated Buildings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Prefabricated Buildings Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Prefabricated Buildings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Prefabricated Buildings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Prefabricated Buildings Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Prefabricated Buildings Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Prefabricated Buildings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Prefabricated Buildings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Prefabricated Buildings Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Prefabricated Buildings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Prefabricated Buildings Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Prefabricated Buildings Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Prefabricated Buildings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Prefabricated Buildings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Prefabricated Buildings Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Prefabricated Buildings Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Prefabricated Buildings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Prefabricated Buildings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Prefabricated Buildings Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Prefabricated Buildings Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Prefabricated Buildings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Prefabricated Buildings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Prefabricated Buildings Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Prefabricated Buildings Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Prefabricated Buildings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Prefabricated Buildings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Prefabricated Buildings Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Prefabricated Buildings Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Prefabricated Buildings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Prefabricated Buildings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 LafargeHolcim

13.1.1 LafargeHolcim Company Details

13.1.2 LafargeHolcim Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 LafargeHolcim Prefabricated Buildings Introduction

13.1.4 LafargeHolcim Revenue in Prefabricated Buildings Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 LafargeHolcim Recent Development

13.2 China National Building Material

13.2.1 China National Building Material Company Details

13.2.2 China National Building Material Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 China National Building Material Prefabricated Buildings Introduction

13.2.4 China National Building Material Revenue in Prefabricated Buildings Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 China National Building Material Recent Development

13.3 Elematic Oyj

13.3.1 Elematic Oyj Company Details

13.3.2 Elematic Oyj Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Elematic Oyj Prefabricated Buildings Introduction

13.3.4 Elematic Oyj Revenue in Prefabricated Buildings Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Elematic Oyj Recent Development

13.4 Cemex S.A.B

13.4.1 Cemex S.A.B Company Details

13.4.2 Cemex S.A.B Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Cemex S.A.B Prefabricated Buildings Introduction

13.4.4 Cemex S.A.B Revenue in Prefabricated Buildings Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Cemex S.A.B Recent Development

13.5 CRH

13.5.1 CRH Company Details

13.5.2 CRH Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 CRH Prefabricated Buildings Introduction

13.5.4 CRH Revenue in Prefabricated Buildings Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 CRH Recent Development

13.6 Larsen & Toubro

13.6.1 Larsen & Toubro Company Details

13.6.2 Larsen & Toubro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Larsen & Toubro Prefabricated Buildings Introduction

13.6.4 Larsen & Toubro Revenue in Prefabricated Buildings Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Larsen & Toubro Recent Development

13.7 Taisei Corporation

13.7.1 Taisei Corporation Company Details

13.7.2 Taisei Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Taisei Corporation Prefabricated Buildings Introduction

13.7.4 Taisei Corporation Revenue in Prefabricated Buildings Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Taisei Corporation Recent Development

13.8 Coltman Precast Concrete

13.8.1 Coltman Precast Concrete Company Details

13.8.2 Coltman Precast Concrete Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Coltman Precast Concrete Prefabricated Buildings Introduction

13.8.4 Coltman Precast Concrete Revenue in Prefabricated Buildings Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Coltman Precast Concrete Recent Development

13.9 Bison Manufacturing

13.9.1 Bison Manufacturing Company Details

13.9.2 Bison Manufacturing Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Bison Manufacturing Prefabricated Buildings Introduction

13.9.4 Bison Manufacturing Revenue in Prefabricated Buildings Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Bison Manufacturing Recent Development

13.10 Tindall

13.10.1 Tindall Company Details

13.10.2 Tindall Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Tindall Prefabricated Buildings Introduction

13.10.4 Tindall Revenue in Prefabricated Buildings Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Tindall Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

