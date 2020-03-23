Global Physical Security Information Management Market Overview:

The Global Physical Security Information Management Market was valued at USD 495.73 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 1151.93 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.7%, during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Some of the major drivers of the market’s growth include increasing government initiatives for investment in safe city infrastructure in developing countries. The need for safe cities has resulted in the market offering a variety of security-related information onto a consolidated to PSIM platform and has been a clinical factor in the demand generation in the market.

– A growing need for centralized control of disparate security solutions for organizations that drives the market. A rise in security breaches on a large scale across the globe in organizations is also expected to drive the market. An equivalent to 291 records was stolen or exposed every single second in the first half of 2018 according to Gemalto’s Breach Level Index shows.

– Video analytics, which is a critical component of the solutions offered by PSIM, is now embedded in the camera to retrieve video clips needed for post-incident investigations and facial recognition. The third-party vendors, analytics & PSIM technologies together comprise the end-user application. Moreover, it results in a reduction in operational costs and time.

– Access control is one of the primary use cases of video processing-based surveillance. The Middle East region has been quick to adopt the latest facial recognition and license plate recognition technology. These solutions go into the realms of video analytics, recognizing the vehicle, make, model, type and color.

– Physical security systems are increasingly adopting AI to achieve greater product differentiation in the market. For instance, in 2019, Evoteq and Johnson Controls combined their ICT capabilities to introduce an end-to-end integrated AI platform to create smart buildings and districts.

– Data sharing has also become a considerable issue for many of the cities, as the authorities try to interconnect security systems to achieve mass surveillance. The control center has a requirement for mass surveillance data, typically to control the situations, resulted in successful PSIM deployments. However, high deployment and integration costs might hinder the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Physical security information management (PSIM) is a category of software that provides a platform for applications created by middleware developers, designed to integrate multiple unconnected security applications and devices and control them through one comprehensive user interface. All the PSIM solutions that enable integration (connecting all physical security systems), correlation & verification (identifying a breach and alerting the security personnel), visualization, workflow, and analysis are considered as a part of the study.

Key Market Trends

Transportation and Logistics has Significant Share in the Market

– The PSIM technology is being implemented in the transportation and logistics sector to handle security operations in complex environments, such as docks and ports, airports and rail terminals. PSIM systems can effectively manage all the different sensor inputs from intruder detection systems, smoke alarms, and various other devices that are attached to the security network, both digital and analog.

– PSIM technology gathers and combines data to create a holistic overview of a security environment along with the intelligence to control room operators. The rise in urbanization has increased traffic levels unprecedentedly. PSIM systems help governments and organizations in determining traffic conditions by analyzing the data from traffic cameras, roadside sensors which is driving the market.

– Investment in intelligent transportation systems is expected to assist the PSIM market as security remains a challenge to keep the infrastructure safe for long term use. Moreover, with PSIM technology, it is possible to predict every possible combination of alarming situations or conditions that can occur on the road by analyzing the data from sensor inputs and applying analytics. Facial recognition and surveillance have become a norm to safeguard cities due to an increase in terror attacks globally which is also driving the market.

– PSIM is also a vital cog in the development of the intelligent transpiration systems, which rely on intelligent infrastructure. PSIM systems are able to react to parameters such as congestion levels, visibility levels between vehicles, surface temperatures, lane occupancy and vehicle classifications, which are used in predicting disasters.

Europe to Holds the Largest Market Share

– Europe accounted for the largest share of the PSIM market. The United Kingdom has witnessed many instances proving the need for PSIM platforms for investigating incidents in case of criminal activities.

– For instance, in June 2019, the UK government unveiled a new security standard for surveillance cameras with the view to combat attacks launched by infected camera systems, in a move that would propel the manufacturers of surveillance camera systems and components to ensure that surveillance equipment is secure against unauthorized access by default.

– Similarly, in August 2019, London King’s Cross estate admitted to using facial recognition technology, where it tracked thousands of people across the 67-acre development through CCTVs.

– In recent years, Germany has witnessed an increase in the number of terror attacks. This has forced the government to amend the existing regulations or bring about new ones.

– For instance, in July 2019, the Hocke nheimring motor racing circuit in Germany partnered with Bosch to protect the people and property at the events. Bosch implemented a state-of-the-art video security system, with more than 64 IP cameras that monitor the entrances and exits, the grandstands and adjacent areas, as well as the entire racing circuit. All the cameras are networked via a central video management system.

– In order to prevent property damages from the criminals and other atrocities, the government and the related regulatory bodies have been pushed to install security measures that would allow them to mitigate such crimes.

– For instance, in May 2018, the authorities of AP-HP hospital in France stated that the number of CCTV cameras would increase by 40% over the next three years, in order to cope with the overwhelming incidents of aggression faced by people working in the French capital’s 39 public hospitals and the damage caused to hospital resources.

Competitive Landscape

The physical security information management market is fragmented owing to the presence of multiple players in the market. The solution provider is dependent on other value chain enablers such as cloud service providers which impacts their revenue aspects. Vendors with multiple function and business units are better placed in the market as they have an extended reach in the supply chain and assist them to provide their services. Some key players in the market include Johnson Controls International Plc, CNL Software Ltd, Genetec Inc. among others.

– May 2019 – Evoteq and Johnson Controls combined their ICT capabilities to introduce an end-to-end integrated Artificial Intelligence platform to create smart buildings and districts.

– Apr 2019 – Verint had several enhancements to its Situational Intelligence Platform that help organizations strengthen their security strategies while providing actionable intelligence to improve operations. The Situational Intelligence Platform provides a suite of integrated features that enable complete situational control in complex security environments.

Companies Mentioned:

– CNL Software Limited

– Qognify Inc.

– Johnson Controls International PLC

– Vidsys Inc.

– Axxonsoft Inc.

– Verint Systems

– Genetec Inc.

– Kentima Holding AB

– C.Mer Industries Limited

– Milestone Systems Inc.

– Pelco Inc. (Schneider Electric)

– S2 Security Corporation

– Videonext Network Solutions

– Advancis Pty Ltd.

