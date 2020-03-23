GLOBAL PC DIGITAL BANKING MARKET SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, FACILITIES, TYPES, REVENUE, TOP-COMPANIES, APPLICATION, TECHNOLOGY, DEMAND & INDUSTRY FORECAST TO 2026
This report focuses on the global PC Digital Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PC Digital Banking development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Kony
Backbase
Technisys
Infosys
Digiliti Money
Innofis
Mobilearth
D3 Banking Technology
Alkami
Q2
Misys
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
BaaS (Banking as a Service)
BaaP (Banking as a Platform)
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Digital Banking
SME Digital Banking
Corporate Digital Banking
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global PC Digital Banking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the PC Digital Banking development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PC Digital Banking are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by PC Digital Banking Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global PC Digital Banking Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 BaaS (Banking as a Service)
1.4.3 BaaP (Banking as a Platform)
1.4.4 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global PC Digital Banking Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Retail Digital Banking
1.5.3 SME Digital Banking
1.5.4 Corporate Digital Banking
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 PC Digital Banking Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 PC Digital Banking Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 PC Digital Banking Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 PC Digital Banking Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 PC Digital Banking Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 PC Digital Banking Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key PC Digital Banking Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top PC Digital Banking Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top PC Digital Banking Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global PC Digital Banking Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global PC Digital Banking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global PC Digital Banking Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global PC Digital Banking Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by PC Digital Banking Revenue in 2019
3.3 PC Digital Banking Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players PC Digital Banking Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into PC Digital Banking Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global PC Digital Banking Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global PC Digital Banking Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: PC Digital Banking Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global PC Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global PC Digital Banking Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America PC Digital Banking Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 PC Digital Banking Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America PC Digital Banking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America PC Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe PC Digital Banking Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 PC Digital Banking Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe PC Digital Banking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe PC Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China PC Digital Banking Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 PC Digital Banking Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China PC Digital Banking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China PC Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan PC Digital Banking Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 PC Digital Banking Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan PC Digital Banking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan PC Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia PC Digital Banking Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 PC Digital Banking Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia PC Digital Banking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia PC Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India PC Digital Banking Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 PC Digital Banking Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India PC Digital Banking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India PC Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America PC Digital Banking Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 PC Digital Banking Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America PC Digital Banking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America PC Digital Banking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Kony
13.1.1 Kony Company Details
13.1.2 Kony Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Kony PC Digital Banking Introduction
13.1.4 Kony Revenue in PC Digital Banking Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Kony Recent Development
13.2 Backbase
13.2.1 Backbase Company Details
13.2.2 Backbase Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Backbase PC Digital Banking Introduction
13.2.4 Backbase Revenue in PC Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Backbase Recent Development
13.3 Technisys
13.3.1 Technisys Company Details
13.3.2 Technisys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Technisys PC Digital Banking Introduction
13.3.4 Technisys Revenue in PC Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Technisys Recent Development
13.4 Infosys
13.4.1 Infosys Company Details
13.4.2 Infosys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Infosys PC Digital Banking Introduction
13.4.4 Infosys Revenue in PC Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Infosys Recent Development
13.5 Digiliti Money
13.5.1 Digiliti Money Company Details
13.5.2 Digiliti Money Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Digiliti Money PC Digital Banking Introduction
13.5.4 Digiliti Money Revenue in PC Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Digiliti Money Recent Development
13.6 Innofis
13.6.1 Innofis Company Details
13.6.2 Innofis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Innofis PC Digital Banking Introduction
13.6.4 Innofis Revenue in PC Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Innofis Recent Development
13.7 Mobilearth
13.7.1 Mobilearth Company Details
13.7.2 Mobilearth Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Mobilearth PC Digital Banking Introduction
13.7.4 Mobilearth Revenue in PC Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Mobilearth Recent Development
13.8 DChapter Three: Banking Technology
13.8.1 DChapter Three: Banking Technology Company Details
13.8.2 DChapter Three: Banking Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 DChapter Three: Banking Technology PC Digital Banking Introduction
13.8.4 DChapter Three: Banking Technology Revenue in PC Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 DChapter Three: Banking Technology Recent Development
13.9 Alkami
13.9.1 Alkami Company Details
13.9.2 Alkami Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Alkami PC Digital Banking Introduction
13.9.4 Alkami Revenue in PC Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Alkami Recent Development
13.10 Q2
13.10.1 QChapter Two: Company Details
13.10.2 QChapter Two: Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 QChapter Two: PC Digital Banking Introduction
13.10.4 QChapter Two: Revenue in PC Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 QChapter Two: Recent Development
13.11 Misys
10.11.1 Misys Company Details
10.11.2 Misys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Misys PC Digital Banking Introduction
10.11.4 Misys Revenue in PC Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Misys Recent Development
13.12 SAP
10.12.1 SAP Company Details
10.12.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 SAP PC Digital Banking Introduction
10.12.4 SAP Revenue in PC Digital Banking Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 SAP Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
