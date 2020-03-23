Report of Global Material Handling Cobots Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Material Handling Cobots Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Material Handling Cobots

1.2 Material Handling Cobots Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Material Handling Cobots Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Dual Arm Manipulator

1.2.3 Single Arm Manipulator

1.3 Material Handling Cobots Segment by Application

1.3.1 Material Handling Cobots Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics Industry

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Machinery & Metal Industry

1.3.6 Food & Beverage Industry

1.4 Global Material Handling Cobots Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Material Handling Cobots Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Material Handling Cobots Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Material Handling Cobots Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Material Handling Cobots Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Material Handling Cobots Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Material Handling Cobots Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Material Handling Cobots Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Material Handling Cobots Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Material Handling Cobots Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Material Handling Cobots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Material Handling Cobots Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Material Handling Cobots Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Material Handling Cobots Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Material Handling Cobots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Material Handling Cobots Production

3.4.1 North America Material Handling Cobots Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Material Handling Cobots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Material Handling Cobots Production

3.5.1 Europe Material Handling Cobots Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Material Handling Cobots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Material Handling Cobots Production

3.6.1 China Material Handling Cobots Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Material Handling Cobots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Material Handling Cobots Production

3.7.1 Japan Material Handling Cobots Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Material Handling Cobots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Material Handling Cobots Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Material Handling Cobots Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Material Handling Cobots Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Material Handling Cobots Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Material Handling Cobots Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Material Handling Cobots Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Material Handling Cobots Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Material Handling Cobots Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Material Handling Cobots Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Material Handling Cobots Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Material Handling Cobots Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Material Handling Cobots Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Material Handling Cobots Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Material Handling Cobots Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Material Handling Cobots Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Material Handling Cobots Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Material Handling Cobots Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 ABB Material Handling Cobots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Material Handling Cobots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Adept Technology

7.2.1 Adept Technology Material Handling Cobots Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Adept Technology Material Handling Cobots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Adept Technology Material Handling Cobots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Adept Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Bionic Robotics

7.3.1 Bionic Robotics Material Handling Cobots Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Bionic Robotics Material Handling Cobots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Bionic Robotics Material Handling Cobots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Bionic Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Blue Ocean Robotics

7.4.1 Blue Ocean Robotics Material Handling Cobots Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Blue Ocean Robotics Material Handling Cobots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Blue Ocean Robotics Material Handling Cobots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Blue Ocean Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Fanuc

7.5.1 Fanuc Material Handling Cobots Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Fanuc Material Handling Cobots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Fanuc Material Handling Cobots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Fanuc Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 KUKA

7.6.1 KUKA Material Handling Cobots Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 KUKA Material Handling Cobots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 KUKA Material Handling Cobots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 KUKA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Rethink Robotics

7.7.1 Rethink Robotics Material Handling Cobots Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Rethink Robotics Material Handling Cobots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Rethink Robotics Material Handling Cobots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Rethink Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Scape Technologies

7.8.1 Scape Technologies Material Handling Cobots Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Scape Technologies Material Handling Cobots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Scape Technologies Material Handling Cobots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Scape Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Universal Robots

7.9.1 Universal Robots Material Handling Cobots Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Universal Robots Material Handling Cobots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Universal Robots Material Handling Cobots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Universal Robots Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Robotnik Automation

7.10.1 Robotnik Automation Material Handling Cobots Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Robotnik Automation Material Handling Cobots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Robotnik Automation Material Handling Cobots Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Robotnik Automation Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Material Handling Cobots Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Material Handling Cobots Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Material Handling Cobots

8.4 Material Handling Cobots Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Material Handling Cobots Distributors List

9.3 Material Handling Cobots Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Material Handling Cobots (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Material Handling Cobots (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Material Handling Cobots (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Material Handling Cobots Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Material Handling Cobots Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Material Handling Cobots Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Material Handling Cobots Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Material Handling Cobots Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Material Handling Cobots

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Material Handling Cobots by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Material Handling Cobots by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Material Handling Cobots by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Material Handling Cobots

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Material Handling Cobots by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Material Handling Cobots by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Material Handling Cobots by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Material Handling Cobots by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

