The Global Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market was valued at USD 10.78 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 91.04 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 42.69% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. With the continuous proliferation of smartphones across the globe has increased the average data consumption by an average man which has increased the need for LTE services, driving the market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4312727

– Many businesses across the globe have been growing and so is the need for data owing to the digitization of every aspect of the business. Telecommunication companies are making enormous investments in new and advanced wireless technologies and they are also looking for better applications to provide payoffs.

– Moreover, smaller businesses have also cited the lack of better connectivity in terms of data services, which is one of the restraining factors for the growth of businesses. which increases the need for high-speed data connectivity.

– Furthermore, businesses have been increasingly deploying BYOD in the work environments to ease the hassles of work for the employees. Owing to such trends the need for better data connectivity and speeds has increased which drives the growth of LTE services.

– Also, with the development of new mobile applications that provide video calls, video streaming, and many other real-time applications, has increased the need for high-speed mobile internet, driving the market forward.

Scope of the Global Long Term Evolution (LTE) Market Report

Long Term Evolution (LTE) refers to a standard for a smooth and efficient transition towards more advanced leading-edge technologies to increase the capacity and speed of wireless data networks. LTE is often used to refer to wireless broadband or mobile network technologies.

Key Market Trends

VoLTE Application to Witness High Growth???

– VoLTE services deliver voice calls in the same channel as data calls, which eliminates the need for a different channel for voice calls. These services provide efficient use of the spectrum, provides richer and reliable service and clear call experience.

– Many recent technological advancements have been contributing to the popularization and adoption of such service in developing countries, such as India. Moreover, with the recent launch of Reliance Jio 4G network in India, has been a contributing factor to the growth of VoLTE services in the country.

– Korea has also become the first country, which has migrated to a fully interconnected VoLTE service with the help of GSMA, ministry of science, ICT, and future planning. This trend is expected to continue further in the future owing to various applications

– With the increasing 4G coverage. the market is expected to witness further growth across major regions of the world.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

– Long term evolution (LTE) is relatively a new form of technology in this region as compared to other regions and this region has lesser internet penetration compared to other mature markets indicating a big oppurtunity for LTE vendors.

– Moreover, smartphones penetration in growing economies in this region has grown exponentially in recent years and is expected to grow in the coming few years which drives the market in this region.

– Furthermore, with the changing customer preferences and rising demand for high-speed mobile broadband in the Asia Pacific region has created a huge potential in the APAC market. Also, telecom operators in this region have planned a huge number of LTE installations in these developing countries.

– Rapid urbanization, fast industrial growth, and advancement in communication technology are also some of the important factors leading the way for advanced wireless networks and solutions in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The long term evolution (LTE) market is competitive owing to the presence of large competitors in the market in the domestic as well as in the international market. The market is consolidated and the key strategies adopted by the major players are the product innovation, mergers, and acquisition, partnerships. Some of the major players in the market are AT&T Inc., Verizon Communication Inc, Qualcomm Inc among others.

– September 2018 – Verizon, Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, reached peak data speeds of 1.45 gigabits per second (Gbps) on LTE in a live commercial environment using six channel carrier aggregation, a key LTE Advanced technology. Carrier aggregation combines multiple channels of spectrum to provide greater efficiency for data sessions transmitting over wireless networks.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– AT&T Inc.

– Verizon Communication Inc

– Vodafone Inc

– NTT DoCoMo Inc.

– NTT DoCoMo Inc.

– Qualcomm Inc

– Apple Inc

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

– Ericson Inc.

– Broadcom Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/long-term-evolution-lte-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need For Higher Data Rates And Greater Spectral Efficiency Driven By Increased Data Usage

4.3.2 Increased Adoption of Public Safety LTE

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Compatibility Issues

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 LTE-TDD

5.1.2 LTE Advanced

5.1.3 LTT-FDD

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Video on Demand

5.2.2 VoLTE

5.2.3 High Speed Data Services

5.2.4 Defense and Security

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AT&T Inc.

6.1.2 Verizon Communication Inc

6.1.3 Vodafone Inc

6.1.4 NTT DoCoMo Inc.

6.1.5 NTT DoCoMo Inc.

6.1.6 Qualcomm Inc

6.1.7 Apple Inc

6.1.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.9 Ericson Inc.

6.1.10 Broadcom Corporation

6.1.11 Microsoft Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4312727

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155