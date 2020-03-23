This report focuses on the global IoT in Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT in Education development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Google (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

Intel (US)

Cisco (US)

SAP (Germany)

Huawei (China)

Arm (UK)

Unit4 (Netherlands)

Samsung (South Korea)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Solutions & Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic Institutions

Corporates

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT in Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT in Education development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT in Education are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by IoT in Education Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IoT in Education Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Solutions & Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IoT in Education Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Academic Institutions

1.5.3 Corporates

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 IoT in Education Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 IoT in Education Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IoT in Education Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 IoT in Education Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 IoT in Education Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 IoT in Education Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key IoT in Education Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top IoT in Education Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top IoT in Education Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global IoT in Education Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global IoT in Education Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global IoT in Education Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global IoT in Education Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by IoT in Education Revenue in 2019

3.3 IoT in Education Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players IoT in Education Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into IoT in Education Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global IoT in Education Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global IoT in Education Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: IoT in Education Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global IoT in Education Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global IoT in Education Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America IoT in Education Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 IoT in Education Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America IoT in Education Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America IoT in Education Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe IoT in Education Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 IoT in Education Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe IoT in Education Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe IoT in Education Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China IoT in Education Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 IoT in Education Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China IoT in Education Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China IoT in Education Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan IoT in Education Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 IoT in Education Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan IoT in Education Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan IoT in Education Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia IoT in Education Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 IoT in Education Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia IoT in Education Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia IoT in Education Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India IoT in Education Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 IoT in Education Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India IoT in Education Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India IoT in Education Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America IoT in Education Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 IoT in Education Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America IoT in Education Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America IoT in Education Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Google (US)

13.1.1 Google (US) Company Details

13.1.2 Google (US) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Google (US) IoT in Education Introduction

13.1.4 Google (US) Revenue in IoT in Education Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Google (US) Recent Development

13.2 Amazon Web Services (US)

13.2.1 Amazon Web Services (US) Company Details

13.2.2 Amazon Web Services (US) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Amazon Web Services (US) IoT in Education Introduction

13.2.4 Amazon Web Services (US) Revenue in IoT in Education Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Amazon Web Services (US) Recent Development

13.3 IBM (US)

13.3.1 IBM (US) Company Details

13.3.2 IBM (US) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 IBM (US) IoT in Education Introduction

13.3.4 IBM (US) Revenue in IoT in Education Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

13.4 Microsoft (US)

13.4.1 Microsoft (US) Company Details

13.4.2 Microsoft (US) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Microsoft (US) IoT in Education Introduction

13.4.4 Microsoft (US) Revenue in IoT in Education Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Microsoft (US) Recent Development

13.5 Oracle (US)

13.5.1 Oracle (US) Company Details

13.5.2 Oracle (US) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Oracle (US) IoT in Education Introduction

13.5.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in IoT in Education Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development

13.6 Intel (US)

13.6.1 Intel (US) Company Details

13.6.2 Intel (US) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Intel (US) IoT in Education Introduction

13.6.4 Intel (US) Revenue in IoT in Education Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Intel (US) Recent Development

13.7 Cisco (US)

13.7.1 Cisco (US) Company Details

13.7.2 Cisco (US) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Cisco (US) IoT in Education Introduction

13.7.4 Cisco (US) Revenue in IoT in Education Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Cisco (US) Recent Development

13.8 SAP (Germany)

13.8.1 SAP (Germany) Company Details

13.8.2 SAP (Germany) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 SAP (Germany) IoT in Education Introduction

13.8.4 SAP (Germany) Revenue in IoT in Education Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 SAP (Germany) Recent Development

13.9 Huawei (China)

13.9.1 Huawei (China) Company Details

13.9.2 Huawei (China) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Huawei (China) IoT in Education Introduction

13.9.4 Huawei (China) Revenue in IoT in Education Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Huawei (China) Recent Development

13.10 Arm (UK)

13.10.1 Arm (UK) Company Details

13.10.2 Arm (UK) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Arm (UK) IoT in Education Introduction

13.10.4 Arm (UK) Revenue in IoT in Education Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Arm (UK) Recent Development

13.11 UnitChapter Four: (Netherlands)

10.11.1 UnitChapter Four: (Netherlands) Company Details

10.11.2 UnitChapter Four: (Netherlands) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 UnitChapter Four: (Netherlands) IoT in Education Introduction

10.11.4 UnitChapter Four: (Netherlands) Revenue in IoT in Education Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 UnitChapter Four: (Netherlands) Recent Development

13.12 Samsung (South Korea)

10.12.1 Samsung (South Korea) Company Details

10.12.2 Samsung (South Korea) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Samsung (South Korea) IoT in Education Introduction

10.12.4 Samsung (South Korea) Revenue in IoT in Education Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Samsung (South Korea) Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

