The global Double and sided Adhesive Tape market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Double and sided Adhesive Tape by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Base Material

Without the Base

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

ADH Tape

Scapa

HALCO

V. Himark USA Inc.

TECMAN

Sanli Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.

TAPE INDIA

Hyonjin Chemical

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Office

Electric Power

Manufacturing Industry

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Double and sided Adhesive Tape Industry

Figure Double and sided Adhesive Tape Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Double and sided Adhesive Tape

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Double and sided Adhesive Tape

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Double and sided Adhesive Tape

Table Global Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Base Material

Table Major Company List of Base Material

3.1.2 Without the Base

Table Major Company List of Without the Base

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 ADH Tape (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 ADH Tape Profile

Table ADH Tape Overview List

4.1.2 ADH Tape Products & Services

4.1.3 ADH Tape Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ADH Tape (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Scapa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Scapa Profile

Table Scapa Overview List

4.2.2 Scapa Products & Services

4.2.3 Scapa Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Scapa (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 HALCO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 HALCO Profile

Table HALCO Overview List

4.3.2 HALCO Products & Services

4.3.3 HALCO Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of HALCO (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 V. Himark USA Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 V. Himark USA Inc. Profile

Table V. Himark USA Inc. Overview List

4.4.2 V. Himark USA Inc. Products & Services

4.4.3 V. Himark USA Inc. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of V. Himark USA Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 TECMAN (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 TECMAN Profile

Table TECMAN Overview List

4.5.2 TECMAN Products & Services

4.5.3 TECMAN Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of TECMAN (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Sanli Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Sanli Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. Profile

Table Sanli Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. Overview List

4.6.2 Sanli Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. Products & Services

4.6.3 Sanli Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Sanli Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 TAPE INDIA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 TAPE INDIA Profile

Table TAPE INDIA Overview List

4.7.2 TAPE INDIA Products & Services

4.7.3 TAPE INDIA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of TAPE INDIA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Hyonjin Chemical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Hyonjin Chemical Profile

Table Hyonjin Chemical Overview List

4.8.2 Hyonjin Chemical Products & Services

4.8.3 Hyonjin Chemical Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hyonjin Chemical (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Double and sided Adhesive Tape Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Double and sided Adhesive Tape Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Double and sided Adhesive Tape Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Double and sided Adhesive Tape Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Double and sided Adhesive Tape Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Double and sided Adhesive Tape Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Double and sided Adhesive Tape MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Office

Figure Double and sided Adhesive Tape Demand in Office, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Double and sided Adhesive Tape Demand in Office, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Electric Power

Figure Double and sided Adhesive Tape Demand in Electric Power, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Double and sided Adhesive Tape Demand in Electric Power, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Manufacturing Industry

Figure Double and sided Adhesive Tape Demand in Manufacturing Industry, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Double and sided Adhesive Tape Demand in Manufacturing Industry, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Others

Figure Double and sided Adhesive Tape Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Double and sided Adhesive Tape Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Double and sided Adhesive Tape Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Double and sided Adhesive Tape Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Double and sided Adhesive Tape Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Double and sided Adhesive Tape Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Double and sided Adhesive Tape Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

