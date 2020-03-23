GLOBAL DIGITAL FOOD DELIVERY MARKET 2020: DEMAND, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, STATISTICS, REVENUE, TOP COMPANIES, SEGMENTATION, REGIONAL OUTLOOK & INDUSTRY FORECAST TO 2026
This report focuses on the global Digital Food Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Food Delivery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Ele.me
Meituan Waimai
Just-eat
GrubHub
Delivery Hero
UberEATS
Doordash
Postmates
Takeaway.com
Mr. D food
Deliveroo
Square Inc. (Caviar)
Amazon Restaurant
Zomato
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Call To Order
Web Site Order
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Business
Family
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Food Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Food Delivery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Food Delivery are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Food Delivery Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Food Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Call To Order
1.4.3 Web Site Order
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Food Delivery Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Business
1.5.3 Family
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Digital Food Delivery Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Digital Food Delivery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Digital Food Delivery Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Digital Food Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Digital Food Delivery Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Digital Food Delivery Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Digital Food Delivery Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Digital Food Delivery Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Digital Food Delivery Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Digital Food Delivery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Digital Food Delivery Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Digital Food Delivery Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Digital Food Delivery Revenue in 2019
3.3 Digital Food Delivery Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Digital Food Delivery Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Digital Food Delivery Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Digital Food Delivery Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Digital Food Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Digital Food Delivery Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Digital Food Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Digital Food Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Digital Food Delivery Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Digital Food Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Digital Food Delivery Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Digital Food Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Digital Food Delivery Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Digital Food Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Digital Food Delivery Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Digital Food Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Digital Food Delivery Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Digital Food Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Digital Food Delivery Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Digital Food Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Digital Food Delivery Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Ele.me
13.1.1 Ele.me Company Details
13.1.2 Ele.me Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Ele.me Digital Food Delivery Introduction
13.1.4 Ele.me Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Ele.me Recent Development
13.2 Meituan Waimai
13.2.1 Meituan Waimai Company Details
13.2.2 Meituan Waimai Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Meituan Waimai Digital Food Delivery Introduction
13.2.4 Meituan Waimai Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Meituan Waimai Recent Development
13.3 Just-eat
13.3.1 Just-eat Company Details
13.3.2 Just-eat Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Just-eat Digital Food Delivery Introduction
13.3.4 Just-eat Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Just-eat Recent Development
13.4 GrubHub
13.4.1 GrubHub Company Details
13.4.2 GrubHub Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 GrubHub Digital Food Delivery Introduction
13.4.4 GrubHub Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 GrubHub Recent Development
13.5 Delivery Hero
13.5.1 Delivery Hero Company Details
13.5.2 Delivery Hero Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Delivery Hero Digital Food Delivery Introduction
13.5.4 Delivery Hero Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Delivery Hero Recent Development
13.6 UberEATS
13.6.1 UberEATS Company Details
13.6.2 UberEATS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 UberEATS Digital Food Delivery Introduction
13.6.4 UberEATS Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 UberEATS Recent Development
13.7 Doordash
13.7.1 Doordash Company Details
13.7.2 Doordash Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Doordash Digital Food Delivery Introduction
13.7.4 Doordash Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Doordash Recent Development
13.8 Postmates
13.8.1 Postmates Company Details
13.8.2 Postmates Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Postmates Digital Food Delivery Introduction
13.8.4 Postmates Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Postmates Recent Development
13.9 Takeaway.com
13.9.1 Takeaway.com Company Details
13.9.2 Takeaway.com Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Takeaway.com Digital Food Delivery Introduction
13.9.4 Takeaway.com Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Takeaway.com Recent Development
13.10 Mr. D food
13.10.1 Mr. D food Company Details
13.10.2 Mr. D food Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Mr. D food Digital Food Delivery Introduction
13.10.4 Mr. D food Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Mr. D food Recent Development
13.11 Deliveroo
10.11.1 Deliveroo Company Details
10.11.2 Deliveroo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Deliveroo Digital Food Delivery Introduction
10.11.4 Deliveroo Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Deliveroo Recent Development
13.12 Square Inc. (Caviar)
10.12.1 Square Inc. (Caviar) Company Details
10.12.2 Square Inc. (Caviar) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Square Inc. (Caviar) Digital Food Delivery Introduction
10.12.4 Square Inc. (Caviar) Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Square Inc. (Caviar) Recent Development
13.13 Amazon Restaurant
10.13.1 Amazon Restaurant Company Details
10.13.2 Amazon Restaurant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Amazon Restaurant Digital Food Delivery Introduction
10.13.4 Amazon Restaurant Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Amazon Restaurant Recent Development
13.14 Zomato
10.14.1 Zomato Company Details
10.14.2 Zomato Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Zomato Digital Food Delivery Introduction
10.14.4 Zomato Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Zomato Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
