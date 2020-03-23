This report focuses on the global Digital Food Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Food Delivery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4227525

The key players covered in this study

Ele.me

Meituan Waimai

Just-eat

GrubHub

Delivery Hero

UberEATS

Doordash

Postmates

Takeaway.com

Mr. D food

Deliveroo

Square Inc. (Caviar)

Amazon Restaurant

Zomato

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Call To Order

Web Site Order

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Business

Family

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Food Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Food Delivery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Food Delivery are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-DIGITAL-FOOD-DELIVERY-MARKET-SIZE-STATUS-AND-FORECAST-2020-2026

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Food Delivery Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Food Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Call To Order

1.4.3 Web Site Order

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Food Delivery Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Business

1.5.3 Family

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Digital Food Delivery Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Digital Food Delivery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Digital Food Delivery Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Digital Food Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Digital Food Delivery Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Digital Food Delivery Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Digital Food Delivery Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Digital Food Delivery Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Digital Food Delivery Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Digital Food Delivery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Digital Food Delivery Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Digital Food Delivery Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Digital Food Delivery Revenue in 2019

3.3 Digital Food Delivery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Digital Food Delivery Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Digital Food Delivery Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Digital Food Delivery Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Digital Food Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Digital Food Delivery Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Digital Food Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Digital Food Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Digital Food Delivery Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Digital Food Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Digital Food Delivery Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Digital Food Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Digital Food Delivery Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Digital Food Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Digital Food Delivery Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Digital Food Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Digital Food Delivery Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Digital Food Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Digital Food Delivery Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Digital Food Delivery Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Digital Food Delivery Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Digital Food Delivery Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Ele.me

13.1.1 Ele.me Company Details

13.1.2 Ele.me Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Ele.me Digital Food Delivery Introduction

13.1.4 Ele.me Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Ele.me Recent Development

13.2 Meituan Waimai

13.2.1 Meituan Waimai Company Details

13.2.2 Meituan Waimai Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Meituan Waimai Digital Food Delivery Introduction

13.2.4 Meituan Waimai Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Meituan Waimai Recent Development

13.3 Just-eat

13.3.1 Just-eat Company Details

13.3.2 Just-eat Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Just-eat Digital Food Delivery Introduction

13.3.4 Just-eat Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Just-eat Recent Development

13.4 GrubHub

13.4.1 GrubHub Company Details

13.4.2 GrubHub Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 GrubHub Digital Food Delivery Introduction

13.4.4 GrubHub Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 GrubHub Recent Development

13.5 Delivery Hero

13.5.1 Delivery Hero Company Details

13.5.2 Delivery Hero Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Delivery Hero Digital Food Delivery Introduction

13.5.4 Delivery Hero Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Delivery Hero Recent Development

13.6 UberEATS

13.6.1 UberEATS Company Details

13.6.2 UberEATS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 UberEATS Digital Food Delivery Introduction

13.6.4 UberEATS Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 UberEATS Recent Development

13.7 Doordash

13.7.1 Doordash Company Details

13.7.2 Doordash Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Doordash Digital Food Delivery Introduction

13.7.4 Doordash Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Doordash Recent Development

13.8 Postmates

13.8.1 Postmates Company Details

13.8.2 Postmates Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Postmates Digital Food Delivery Introduction

13.8.4 Postmates Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Postmates Recent Development

13.9 Takeaway.com

13.9.1 Takeaway.com Company Details

13.9.2 Takeaway.com Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Takeaway.com Digital Food Delivery Introduction

13.9.4 Takeaway.com Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Takeaway.com Recent Development

13.10 Mr. D food

13.10.1 Mr. D food Company Details

13.10.2 Mr. D food Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Mr. D food Digital Food Delivery Introduction

13.10.4 Mr. D food Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Mr. D food Recent Development

13.11 Deliveroo

10.11.1 Deliveroo Company Details

10.11.2 Deliveroo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Deliveroo Digital Food Delivery Introduction

10.11.4 Deliveroo Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Deliveroo Recent Development

13.12 Square Inc. (Caviar)

10.12.1 Square Inc. (Caviar) Company Details

10.12.2 Square Inc. (Caviar) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Square Inc. (Caviar) Digital Food Delivery Introduction

10.12.4 Square Inc. (Caviar) Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Square Inc. (Caviar) Recent Development

13.13 Amazon Restaurant

10.13.1 Amazon Restaurant Company Details

10.13.2 Amazon Restaurant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Amazon Restaurant Digital Food Delivery Introduction

10.13.4 Amazon Restaurant Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Amazon Restaurant Recent Development

13.14 Zomato

10.14.1 Zomato Company Details

10.14.2 Zomato Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Zomato Digital Food Delivery Introduction

10.14.4 Zomato Revenue in Digital Food Delivery Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Zomato Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4227525

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155