TThe Global Cloud MFT Services Market was valued at USD 939.45 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1716.7 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.57% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Various factors such as globalization, virtualization, and digitalization are creating a huge volume of business data that needs to be exchanged or shared within or outside an organization, which is driving the market forward.

– The sharing of information is becoming more complex, with the file sizes also increasing, therefore, there is an increasing demand for secure and efficient file transfer solutions. The cloud-based MFT has been proven to be a good solution for safe and secure file transfer, catering to the needs of businesses today.

– High information leaks across enterprises, rising need to reduce costs of data exchange, increased awareness of risks associated with FTP, need for stronger governance and security, and the need for new financial reporting requirements are some of the key factors boosting the demand for cloud-based MFT services.

– The increasing need for secure, consistent and compliant file transfer solutions for the smooth operations of the organizations is considered as the major driver for this market.

– Considering an MNC having globally dispersed teams, depends on fast and secure data exchange irrespective of the data size in order to allow project collaboration in real time. This dependency raises the need for cloud MFT services, thus driving the market.

Scope of the Report

Managed file transfer (MFT) in the cloud is a way for organizations to share business files point to point, quickly, reliably and securely to and from clouds, regardless of their size.

Key Market Trends

Hybrid Cloud to Witness High Growth

– Hybrid cloud systems is a cloud computing environment, which uses both private and public cloud systems depending upon the workload and sensitivity. Organizations can depend on private cloud for sensitive and critical workloads and use public clouds with less sensitive workloads.

– In addition, public clouds are cost-effective and offer more flexibility. Hence, hybrid systems are preferred by many organizations mostly because of these advantages. As enterprises only pay for the public could whenever they use it, so they can depend on a private cloud during normal operations and can use public clouds during a spike in computing power requirement. All these advantages are driving organizations to opt for hybrid cloud solutions, hence driving the market.

– Moreover, with increasing episodes of cybercrimes through hacking, malware infection, phishing and information spillages, among others have made a requirement for security crucial amid these document exchange forms.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– North American region is expected to hold the highest market share. North America is seen as a significant business sector for oversaw record exchange arrangements, as a large number of key players are headquartered in this region. The Interest for cloud-based MFT solutions keeps on developing in this region with rising area-specific compliances.

– With the increasing information ruptures in segments like government and BFSI have boosted the need for information security in this region. Interest in MFT solution is expected to further rise owing to the development of the internet of things (IoT), which is relied upon to produce a gigantic measure of information to be exchanged among gadgets and associations.

– Moreover, the market in the United States is growing because it is home to some of the largest players in the market and is a pioneer in the adoption of advanced technologies like 3D printing, IoT, and Big data technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The cloud MFT services market is moderately concentrated with the major players adopting strategies like product and technological innovations and mergers and acquisitions to stay ahead of the competition. Some of the key players in the market are IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Oracle Corporation among others.

– June 2019 – Microsoft Corporation and Oracle Corporation announced a cloud interoperability partnership enabling customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. Enterprises can now seamlessly connect Azure services, like Analytics and AI, to Oracle Cloud services, like Autonomous Database.

Companies Mentioned:

– IBM Corporation

– Axway Software

– Citrix ShareFile

– Ipswitch File Transfer

– Tibco Software

– Hightail

– Saison Information System Co., Ltd

– Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies Inc.)

– Oracle Corporation

– Accellion, Inc.

– Software AG

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Need for Secure File Transfer

4.3.2 Need for Reducing Data Transfer Costs and Maintain Corporate Agility

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Heavy Dependence on Legacy FTPS and Stiff Competition from Competitors

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Cloud Type

5.1.1 Public

5.1.2 Private

5.1.3 Hybrid

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Government

5.2.2 Retail

5.2.3 Manufacturing

5.2.4 Energy Utility

5.2.5 Telecommunication

5.2.6 BFSI

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Axway Software

6.1.3 Citrix ShareFile

6.1.4 Ipswitch File Transfer

6.1.5 Tibco Software

6.1.6 Hightail

6.1.7 Saison Information System Co., Ltd

6.1.8 Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies Inc.)

6.1.9 Oracle Corporation

6.1.10 Accellion, Inc.

6.1.11 Software AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

