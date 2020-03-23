This report focuses on the global Business Travel Accident Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Travel Accident Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Assicurazioni Generali

MetLife

Nationwide Mutual Insurance

Zurich

AWP Australia

AXA

American International

Chubb

Tokio Marine Holdings

Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers

Hartford

Tata AIG General Insurance

Starr International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single Trip Coverage

Annual Multi Trip Coverage

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporations

Government

International Travelers and Employees

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Travel Accident Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Travel Accident Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Travel Accident Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Business Travel Accident Insurance Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Single Trip Coverage

1.4.3 Annual Multi Trip Coverage

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Corporations

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 International Travelers and Employees

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Business Travel Accident Insurance Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Business Travel Accident Insurance Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Business Travel Accident Insurance Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Business Travel Accident Insurance Revenue in 2019

3.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Business Travel Accident Insurance Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Business Travel Accident Insurance Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Business Travel Accident Insurance Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Assicurazioni Generali

13.1.1 Assicurazioni Generali Company Details

13.1.2 Assicurazioni Generali Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Assicurazioni Generali Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

13.1.4 Assicurazioni Generali Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Assicurazioni Generali Recent Development

13.2 MetLife

13.2.1 MetLife Company Details

13.2.2 MetLife Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 MetLife Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

13.2.4 MetLife Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 MetLife Recent Development

13.3 Nationwide Mutual Insurance

13.3.1 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company Details

13.3.2 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

13.3.4 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Recent Development

13.4 Zurich

13.4.1 Zurich Company Details

13.4.2 Zurich Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Zurich Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

13.4.4 Zurich Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Zurich Recent Development

13.5 AWP Australia

13.5.1 AWP Australia Company Details

13.5.2 AWP Australia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 AWP Australia Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

13.5.4 AWP Australia Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 AWP Australia Recent Development

13.6 AXA

13.6.1 AXA Company Details

13.6.2 AXA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 AXA Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

13.6.4 AXA Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 AXA Recent Development

13.7 American International

13.7.1 American International Company Details

13.7.2 American International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 American International Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

13.7.4 American International Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 American International Recent Development

13.8 Chubb

13.8.1 Chubb Company Details

13.8.2 Chubb Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Chubb Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

13.8.4 Chubb Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Chubb Recent Development

13.9 Tokio Marine Holdings

13.9.1 Tokio Marine Holdings Company Details

13.9.2 Tokio Marine Holdings Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Tokio Marine Holdings Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

13.9.4 Tokio Marine Holdings Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Tokio Marine Holdings Recent Development

13.10 Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers

13.10.1 Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers Company Details

13.10.2 Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

13.10.4 Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers Recent Development

13.11 Hartford

10.11.1 Hartford Company Details

10.11.2 Hartford Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Hartford Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

10.11.4 Hartford Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Hartford Recent Development

13.12 Tata AIG General Insurance

10.12.1 Tata AIG General Insurance Company Details

10.12.2 Tata AIG General Insurance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Tata AIG General Insurance Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

10.12.4 Tata AIG General Insurance Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Tata AIG General Insurance Recent Development

13.13 Starr International

10.13.1 Starr International Company Details

10.13.2 Starr International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Starr International Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction

10.13.4 Starr International Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Starr International Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

