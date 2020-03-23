GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL ACCIDENT INSURANCE MARKET ANALYSIS 2020, SHARE, GROWTH TRENDS, TOP COMPANIES, TECHNOLOGY, APPLICATIONS, OUTLOOK, INDUSTRY DEMAND & FORECAST REPORT 2026
This report focuses on the global Business Travel Accident Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Travel Accident Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Assicurazioni Generali
MetLife
Nationwide Mutual Insurance
Zurich
AWP Australia
AXA
American International
Chubb
Tokio Marine Holdings
Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers
Hartford
Tata AIG General Insurance
Starr International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Single Trip Coverage
Annual Multi Trip Coverage
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Corporations
Government
International Travelers and Employees
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Business Travel Accident Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Business Travel Accident Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Travel Accident Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Business Travel Accident Insurance Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Single Trip Coverage
1.4.3 Annual Multi Trip Coverage
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Corporations
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 International Travelers and Employees
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Business Travel Accident Insurance Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Business Travel Accident Insurance Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Business Travel Accident Insurance Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Business Travel Accident Insurance Revenue in 2019
3.3 Business Travel Accident Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Business Travel Accident Insurance Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Business Travel Accident Insurance Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Business Travel Accident Insurance Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Business Travel Accident Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Business Travel Accident Insurance Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Assicurazioni Generali
13.1.1 Assicurazioni Generali Company Details
13.1.2 Assicurazioni Generali Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Assicurazioni Generali Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
13.1.4 Assicurazioni Generali Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Assicurazioni Generali Recent Development
13.2 MetLife
13.2.1 MetLife Company Details
13.2.2 MetLife Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 MetLife Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
13.2.4 MetLife Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 MetLife Recent Development
13.3 Nationwide Mutual Insurance
13.3.1 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company Details
13.3.2 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
13.3.4 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Recent Development
13.4 Zurich
13.4.1 Zurich Company Details
13.4.2 Zurich Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Zurich Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
13.4.4 Zurich Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Zurich Recent Development
13.5 AWP Australia
13.5.1 AWP Australia Company Details
13.5.2 AWP Australia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 AWP Australia Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
13.5.4 AWP Australia Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 AWP Australia Recent Development
13.6 AXA
13.6.1 AXA Company Details
13.6.2 AXA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 AXA Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
13.6.4 AXA Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 AXA Recent Development
13.7 American International
13.7.1 American International Company Details
13.7.2 American International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 American International Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
13.7.4 American International Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 American International Recent Development
13.8 Chubb
13.8.1 Chubb Company Details
13.8.2 Chubb Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Chubb Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
13.8.4 Chubb Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Chubb Recent Development
13.9 Tokio Marine Holdings
13.9.1 Tokio Marine Holdings Company Details
13.9.2 Tokio Marine Holdings Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Tokio Marine Holdings Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
13.9.4 Tokio Marine Holdings Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Tokio Marine Holdings Recent Development
13.10 Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers
13.10.1 Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers Company Details
13.10.2 Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
13.10.4 Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers Recent Development
13.11 Hartford
10.11.1 Hartford Company Details
10.11.2 Hartford Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Hartford Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
10.11.4 Hartford Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Hartford Recent Development
13.12 Tata AIG General Insurance
10.12.1 Tata AIG General Insurance Company Details
10.12.2 Tata AIG General Insurance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Tata AIG General Insurance Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
10.12.4 Tata AIG General Insurance Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Tata AIG General Insurance Recent Development
13.13 Starr International
10.13.1 Starr International Company Details
10.13.2 Starr International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Starr International Business Travel Accident Insurance Introduction
10.13.4 Starr International Revenue in Business Travel Accident Insurance Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Starr International Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
