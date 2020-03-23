GLOBAL BORDER SECURITY MARKET REVIEWS 2020, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH TRENDS, TOP COMPANIES, SEGMENTATIONS, RATES, TYPES, ANALYSIS, DEMAND & INDUSTRY-FORECAST TO 2026
This report focuses on the global Border Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Border Security development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
BAE Systems
Elbit Systems
Leonardo
FLIR Systems
General Dynamics
Harris
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
L-3 Technologies
Leidos Holdings
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Grumman
QinetiQ Group
Raytheon
Rockwell Collins
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Biometrics
ICT
Manned & Unmanned Vehicles
Physical Infrastructure
Market segment by Application, split into
Defence
Sentries
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Border Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Border Security development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Border Security are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Border Security Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Border Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Biometrics
1.4.3 ICT
1.4.4 Manned & Unmanned Vehicles
1.4.5 Physical Infrastructure
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Border Security Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Defence
1.5.3 Sentries
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Border Security Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Border Security Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Border Security Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Border Security Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Border Security Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Border Security Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Border Security Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Border Security Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Border Security Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Border Security Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Border Security Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Border Security Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Border Security Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Border Security Revenue in 2019
3.3 Border Security Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Border Security Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Border Security Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Border Security Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Border Security Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Border Security Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Border Security Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Border Security Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Border Security Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Border Security Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Border Security Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Border Security Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Border Security Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Border Security Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Border Security Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Border Security Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Border Security Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Border Security Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Border Security Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Border Security Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Border Security Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Border Security Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Border Security Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Border Security Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Border Security Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Border Security Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Border Security Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Border Security Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Border Security Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Border Security Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Border Security Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Border Security Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Border Security Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Border Security Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Border Security Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Border Security Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 BAE Systems
13.1.1 BAE Systems Company Details
13.1.2 BAE Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 BAE Systems Border Security Introduction
13.1.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Border Security Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 BAE Systems Recent Development
13.2 Elbit Systems
13.2.1 Elbit Systems Company Details
13.2.2 Elbit Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Elbit Systems Border Security Introduction
13.2.4 Elbit Systems Revenue in Border Security Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development
13.3 Leonardo
13.3.1 Leonardo Company Details
13.3.2 Leonardo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Leonardo Border Security Introduction
13.3.4 Leonardo Revenue in Border Security Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Leonardo Recent Development
13.4 FLIR Systems
13.4.1 FLIR Systems Company Details
13.4.2 FLIR Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 FLIR Systems Border Security Introduction
13.4.4 FLIR Systems Revenue in Border Security Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development
13.5 General Dynamics
13.5.1 General Dynamics Company Details
13.5.2 General Dynamics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 General Dynamics Border Security Introduction
13.5.4 General Dynamics Revenue in Border Security Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 General Dynamics Recent Development
13.6 Harris
13.6.1 Harris Company Details
13.6.2 Harris Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Harris Border Security Introduction
13.6.4 Harris Revenue in Border Security Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Harris Recent Development
13.7 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
13.7.1 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Company Details
13.7.2 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Border Security Introduction
13.7.4 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Revenue in Border Security Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Recent Development
13.8 L-Chapter Three: Technologies
13.8.1 L-Chapter Three: Technologies Company Details
13.8.2 L-Chapter Three: Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 L-Chapter Three: Technologies Border Security Introduction
13.8.4 L-Chapter Three: Technologies Revenue in Border Security Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 L-Chapter Three: Technologies Recent Development
13.9 Leidos Holdings
13.9.1 Leidos Holdings Company Details
13.9.2 Leidos Holdings Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Leidos Holdings Border Security Introduction
13.9.4 Leidos Holdings Revenue in Border Security Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Leidos Holdings Recent Development
13.10 Lockheed Martin
13.10.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details
13.10.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Lockheed Martin Border Security Introduction
13.10.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Border Security Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development
13.11 Northrop Grumman
10.11.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details
10.11.2 Northrop Grumman Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Northrop Grumman Border Security Introduction
10.11.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Border Security Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development
13.12 QinetiQ Group
10.12.1 QinetiQ Group Company Details
10.12.2 QinetiQ Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 QinetiQ Group Border Security Introduction
10.12.4 QinetiQ Group Revenue in Border Security Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 QinetiQ Group Recent Development
13.13 Raytheon
10.13.1 Raytheon Company Details
10.13.2 Raytheon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Raytheon Border Security Introduction
10.13.4 Raytheon Revenue in Border Security Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Raytheon Recent Development
13.14 Rockwell Collins
10.14.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details
10.14.2 Rockwell Collins Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Rockwell Collins Border Security Introduction
10.14.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Border Security Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
