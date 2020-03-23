GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE HOT FORGED PARTS MARKET SIZE 2020, SHARE, STATISTICS, WORTH, INDUSTRY TRENDS, TOP PLAYERS, REGIONAL OUTLOOK, EXPERT ADVICE, DEMAND & FORECAST TO 2026
This report focuses on the global Automotive Hot Forged Parts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Hot Forged Parts development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
ThyssenKrupp (Germany)
ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)
Aisin Seiki (Japan)
Hyundai Mobis (Korea)
Cummins (USA)
Eaton (USA)
Toyota Industries (Japan)
JTEKT (Japan)
GKN (UK)
Magneti Marelli (Italy)
BorgWarner (USA)
Hitachi (Japan)
TVS Group (India)
JATCO (Japan)
American Axle & Manufacturing (USA)
Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China)
Linamar (Canada)
GAC Component (China)
KYB (Japan)
Martinrea International (Canada)
SeAH Besteel (Korea)
SHOWA (Japan)
FAW Jiefang Automotive (China)
Kalyani Group (India)
Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group (China)
Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan)
Aichi Steel (Japan)
Tower International (USA)
Wanxiang Qianchao (China)
Anand Automotive (India)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Carbon Steel Type
Aluminum Type
Titanium Type
Copper Type
others
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Hot Forged Parts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Hot Forged Parts development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Hot Forged Parts are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Hot Forged Parts Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Carbon Steel Type
1.4.3 Aluminum Type
1.4.4 Titanium Type
1.4.5 Copper Type
1.4.6 others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Passenger Cars
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Hot Forged Parts Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Hot Forged Parts Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Hot Forged Parts Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Hot Forged Parts Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Hot Forged Parts Revenue in 2019
3.3 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Automotive Hot Forged Parts Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Automotive Hot Forged Parts Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive Hot Forged Parts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Automotive Hot Forged Parts Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Automotive Hot Forged Parts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Automotive Hot Forged Parts Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Automotive Hot Forged Parts Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 ThyssenKrupp (Germany)
13.1.1 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Company Details
13.1.2 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
13.1.4 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Recent Development
13.2 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany)
13.2.1 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Company Details
13.2.2 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
13.2.4 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany) Recent Development
13.3 Aisin Seiki (Japan)
13.3.1 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Company Details
13.3.2 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
13.3.4 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Aisin Seiki (Japan) Recent Development
13.4 Hyundai Mobis (Korea)
13.4.1 Hyundai Mobis (Korea) Company Details
13.4.2 Hyundai Mobis (Korea) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Hyundai Mobis (Korea) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
13.4.4 Hyundai Mobis (Korea) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Hyundai Mobis (Korea) Recent Development
13.5 Cummins (USA)
13.5.1 Cummins (USA) Company Details
13.5.2 Cummins (USA) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Cummins (USA) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
13.5.4 Cummins (USA) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Cummins (USA) Recent Development
13.6 Eaton (USA)
13.6.1 Eaton (USA) Company Details
13.6.2 Eaton (USA) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Eaton (USA) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
13.6.4 Eaton (USA) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Eaton (USA) Recent Development
13.7 Toyota Industries (Japan)
13.7.1 Toyota Industries (Japan) Company Details
13.7.2 Toyota Industries (Japan) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Toyota Industries (Japan) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
13.7.4 Toyota Industries (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Toyota Industries (Japan) Recent Development
13.8 JTEKT (Japan)
13.8.1 JTEKT (Japan) Company Details
13.8.2 JTEKT (Japan) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 JTEKT (Japan) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
13.8.4 JTEKT (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 JTEKT (Japan) Recent Development
13.9 GKN (UK)
13.9.1 GKN (UK) Company Details
13.9.2 GKN (UK) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 GKN (UK) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
13.9.4 GKN (UK) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 GKN (UK) Recent Development
13.10 Magneti Marelli (Italy)
13.10.1 Magneti Marelli (Italy) Company Details
13.10.2 Magneti Marelli (Italy) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Magneti Marelli (Italy) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
13.10.4 Magneti Marelli (Italy) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Magneti Marelli (Italy) Recent Development
13.11 BorgWarner (USA)
10.11.1 BorgWarner (USA) Company Details
10.11.2 BorgWarner (USA) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 BorgWarner (USA) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.11.4 BorgWarner (USA) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 BorgWarner (USA) Recent Development
13.12 Hitachi (Japan)
10.12.1 Hitachi (Japan) Company Details
10.12.2 Hitachi (Japan) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Hitachi (Japan) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.12.4 Hitachi (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Hitachi (Japan) Recent Development
13.13 TVS Group (India)
10.13.1 TVS Group (India) Company Details
10.13.2 TVS Group (India) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 TVS Group (India) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.13.4 TVS Group (India) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 TVS Group (India) Recent Development
13.14 JATCO (Japan)
10.14.1 JATCO (Japan) Company Details
10.14.2 JATCO (Japan) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 JATCO (Japan) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.14.4 JATCO (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 JATCO (Japan) Recent Development
13.15 American Axle & Manufacturing (USA)
10.15.1 American Axle & Manufacturing (USA) Company Details
10.15.2 American Axle & Manufacturing (USA) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 American Axle & Manufacturing (USA) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.15.4 American Axle & Manufacturing (USA) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 American Axle & Manufacturing (USA) Recent Development
13.16 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China)
10.16.1 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Company Details
10.16.2 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.16.4 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Recent Development
13.17 Linamar (Canada)
10.17.1 Linamar (Canada) Company Details
10.17.2 Linamar (Canada) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Linamar (Canada) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.17.4 Linamar (Canada) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Linamar (Canada) Recent Development
13.18 GAC Component (China)
10.18.1 GAC Component (China) Company Details
10.18.2 GAC Component (China) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 GAC Component (China) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.18.4 GAC Component (China) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 GAC Component (China) Recent Development
13.19 KYB (Japan)
10.19.1 KYB (Japan) Company Details
10.19.2 KYB (Japan) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 KYB (Japan) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.19.4 KYB (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 KYB (Japan) Recent Development
13.20 Martinrea International (Canada)
10.20.1 Martinrea International (Canada) Company Details
10.20.2 Martinrea International (Canada) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 Martinrea International (Canada) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.20.4 Martinrea International (Canada) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Martinrea International (Canada) Recent Development
13.21 SeAH Besteel (Korea)
10.21.1 SeAH Besteel (Korea) Company Details
10.21.2 SeAH Besteel (Korea) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 SeAH Besteel (Korea) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.21.4 SeAH Besteel (Korea) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 SeAH Besteel (Korea) Recent Development
13.22 SHOWA (Japan)
10.22.1 SHOWA (Japan) Company Details
10.22.2 SHOWA (Japan) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.22.3 SHOWA (Japan) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.22.4 SHOWA (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 SHOWA (Japan) Recent Development
13.23 FAW Jiefang Automotive (China)
10.23.1 FAW Jiefang Automotive (China) Company Details
10.23.2 FAW Jiefang Automotive (China) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.23.3 FAW Jiefang Automotive (China) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.23.4 FAW Jiefang Automotive (China) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 FAW Jiefang Automotive (China) Recent Development
13.24 Kalyani Group (India)
10.24.1 Kalyani Group (India) Company Details
10.24.2 Kalyani Group (India) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.24.3 Kalyani Group (India) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.24.4 Kalyani Group (India) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Kalyani Group (India) Recent Development
13.25 Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group (China)
10.25.1 Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group (China) Company Details
10.25.2 Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group (China) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.25.3 Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group (China) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.25.4 Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group (China) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components Group (China) Recent Development
13.26 Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan)
10.26.1 Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan) Company Details
10.26.2 Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.26.3 Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.26.4 Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.26.5 Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan) Recent Development
13.27 Aichi Steel (Japan)
10.27.1 Aichi Steel (Japan) Company Details
10.27.2 Aichi Steel (Japan) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.27.3 Aichi Steel (Japan) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.27.4 Aichi Steel (Japan) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.27.5 Aichi Steel (Japan) Recent Development
13.28 Tower International (USA)
10.28.1 Tower International (USA) Company Details
10.28.2 Tower International (USA) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.28.3 Tower International (USA) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.28.4 Tower International (USA) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.28.5 Tower International (USA) Recent Development
13.29 Wanxiang Qianchao (China)
10.29.1 Wanxiang Qianchao (China) Company Details
10.29.2 Wanxiang Qianchao (China) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.29.3 Wanxiang Qianchao (China) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.29.4 Wanxiang Qianchao (China) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.29.5 Wanxiang Qianchao (China) Recent Development
13.30 Anand Automotive (India)
10.30.1 Anand Automotive (India) Company Details
10.30.2 Anand Automotive (India) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.30.3 Anand Automotive (India) Automotive Hot Forged Parts Introduction
10.30.4 Anand Automotive (India) Revenue in Automotive Hot Forged Parts Business (2015-2020)
10.30.5 Anand Automotive (India) Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
