Market Overview:

The Global Adaptive Security Market was valued at USD 5.49 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Enterprises have been adopting prevention strategy to keep track of undetectable threats increasingly in order to protect organizations’ data, networks, and applications.

– Enterprises have been adopting prevention strategy to keep track of such undetectable threats increasingly, to protect organizations’ data, networks, and applications. The growing need for security compliances and regulations and need to secure IT resources from the sophisticated and complex cyberattacks are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the adaptive security market over the forecast period.

– The increasing need to secure IT resources from advanced cyberattacks is expected to provide growth opportunities to the adaptive security market.

– The lack of skilled cybersecurity professionals is anticipated to hamper the growth of the adaptive security market over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Adaptive security is a security model in which the monitoring of threats remains incessant and improves as cybersecurity risks change and evolve over time. Adaptive security software studies behaviors and patterns rather than just examining log files, monitoring checkpoints, and responding to alerts. The objective of adaptive security is to build a feedback loop of threat detection, visibility, and prevention that consistently becomes more effective. Adaptive security is an intuitive intelligence approach, which is expected to recognize techniques and methods used by cybercriminals, and avert an attack from occurring and potentially respond to a breach in milliseconds.

Key Market Trends

Cloud to Hold Significant Share

– Cloud security enables businesses to reduce capital and personnel, because the up-front cost to deploy than the traditional premise-based tools. Also, the vendor provides the bandwidth, IT staff, and infrastructure to secure the data.

– The snowballing rate of adoption of cloud solutions and services by companies, owing to the increased agility, lower capital costs and streamlined operation (right from software to infrastructure-as-a-service) demands equally dynamic cloud protection. This new environment demands cloud-based adaptive security.

– With the growing complexity of cyber attacks, the latency, delays, and risks associated with running confidential data from a cloud provider are at stake.

– Thus, organizations are now looking to deploy a hybrid solution, where the on-premise solutions automatically update and secure the network protection regularly, as well as leverage the cloud to provide a second layer of defense against various attacks.

North America to Hold Major Share

– North America features as the most pro-active and committed region in term of cybersecurity-based initiatives. The GCI (global cybersecurity index) score given to the major countries (US – 0.91 and Canada – 0.81) further reinforces their commitment toward building a robust cybersecurity framework.

– However, North America is deemed to be the most vulnerable, owing to the presence of critical companies and their data centers. The US Department of homeland security identified more than 60 entities in US critical infrastructure, with damage by a single incident, which cost around USD 50 billion.

– SMEs in the region (which account for around 97% of the total business), prefer cloud deployment to minimize the total cost of ownership of security solutions. As a result, it is an opportunity for security solution providers to develop solutions to suit their demands. It is further expected that a majority of these players will leverage technology and will be implementing robust end-point security measures to enhance customer experience.

Competitive Landscape

The adaptive security market is moderately competitive. The players in the market are innovating in providing strategic solutions to increase their market presence and customer base. This is enabling them to secure new contracts and tap new markets.

– November 2018 – RSA Security LLC expanded its technology ecosystem to transform security solutions. This software interoperated with CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution, Microsoft Windows Hello, Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewall, and VMware Workspace ONE.

– July 2018 – Rapid7 acquired the Security Orchestration and Automation Company, which has enhanced its various products, such as the reduction in the time to resolution, maximization of resources, and overcoming of ecosystem complexities.

Companies Mentioned:

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Trend Micro Inc.

– Rapid7 Inc.

– RSA Security Inc.

– Juniper Networks Inc.

– Fireeye Inc.

– Panda Security Inc.

– Illumio Inc.

– Cloudwick Inc.

– Aruba Networks Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need to Secure IT Resources from Advanced Cyberattacks

4.3.2 Need for Security Compliances and Regulations

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Cyber Security Professionals

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Application Security

5.1.2 Network Security

5.1.3 End Point Security

5.1.4 Cloud Security

5.2 Offering

5.2.1 Service

5.2.2 Solution

5.3 Deployment Model

5.3.1 On-premise

5.3.2 Cloud

5.4 End User

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 Government & Defense

5.4.3 Manufacturing

5.4.4 Healthcare

5.4.5 Energy & Utilities

5.4.6 IT & Telecom

5.4.7 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.2 Trend Micro Inc.

6.1.3 Rapid7 Inc.

6.1.4 RSA Security Inc.

6.1.5 Juniper Networks Inc.

6.1.6 Fireeye Inc.

6.1.7 Panda Security Inc.

6.1.8 Illumio Inc.

6.1.9 Cloudwick Inc.

6.1.10 Aruba Networks Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

