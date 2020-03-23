Global Food Grade Salt Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Food Grade Salt market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Food Grade Salt market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Food Grade Salt market report covers the key segments,

Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global food grade salt market identified across the value chain includes Cargill Incorporated, United Salt Corp., SaltWorks, Morton Salt Inc., Cope Company Salt, European Salt Company GmbH, ZOUTMAN NV, Azelis Group, San Francisco Salt Company, Amagansett Sea Salt Company, Alaska Pure Sea Salt Co., and Tata Salt among the other food grade salt manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Global Food Grade Salt Market

In food grade salt market China, United State and India are the countries which are leading manufacturers of food grade salt. China produces 22% of the world’s supply, and United State produces 15% of the world’s supply. The global food grade salt has been continuously on an upward trend as the world population is continuously increasing. This is expected to grow the market demand for the food grade salt market. This trend is expected to continue as most of the world’s salt supply remain untouched. Africa is the region where the maximum population is undernourished. Iodine deficiency is high in Africa. This provides a great opportunity for the iodized food grade salt manufacturers as demand for the iodized salt is likely to increase to improve the health quotient of the population.

The changing lifestyle of the consumers in the regions like North America, Europe, and South East Asia is demanding for the convenience food and they are more likely to prefer ready to eat food products. Most of these products use food grade salts as a preservative. This trend is expected to boost the market demand and market growth for the food grade salt in these regions. Food grade salt is also used as the flavor enhancer in many food products. This is rising the frequency for new product developments from the manufacturers. Many food grade salt manufacturers are innovating and introducing the new flavored food grade salts.

The food grade salt has the fundamental to consistency and texture of many dairy products such as bread and cheese. The increasing demand for the bakery products in North America and Europe is likely to boost the demand for food grade salt. Animal and pets are also required to keep them healthy. The right salt intake ensures their growth, strong immune system, and reproductive system. Hence they need to have enough salt intake from their supplements and diets. This necessity is boosting the demand for food grade salt in animal feed.

