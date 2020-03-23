Flavored Salt Market Outlook

Flavored salts or specialty salts were re-introduced in the market about a decade ago with the emergence of exotic salts brought in from all over the world. Flavored salts were overlooked in the market for quite some time, but with the emergence of ingredient-driven cuisines with attention to detail, flavored salts are being recognized by the consumer for their unique organoleptic properties. Consumers are more aware of flavored salts and their flavor elevating properties, thanks to the rise of artisan culture. Food culture in developed countries is adapting to the artisan flavored salts aggressively, to satiate the consumer demand for exotic foods. France’s fleur de sel and Himalayan pink salt are two of the most influential salts that have raised awareness about artisan salts and flavored salts in the market. Flavored salts demand in the market is on the rise as domestic hand harvested salts are building a reputation for themselves and building a newfound consumer base which ranges from everyday consumer to restaurants.

To Get Free Sample Request Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25024

A ‘healthful cooking’ trend fueling the demand for flavored salts

A growing demand for flavored and artisan salts indicated towards a perception of flavored salt as a healthy ingredient over table salt. The absence of chemical additives and the value-added nature of the salt make it more appealing than the table salt to the consumer. From the manufacturer’s point of view, flavored salts are not only value-added products, but with the addition of assorted flavor, they can reduce the salt content that is being used. The lesser salt content required leads to a low sodium intake for the consumer. With multiple government setting campaigns to spread awareness about sodium intake and its ill effects on the human body, this has proven beneficial for the flavored salt market.

Exotic options of flavors and the premium nature of the product driving the flavored salt demand forward

Flavored salts provide the consumer with exotic flavor options such as white truffles, whiskey, exotic Indian spices which lend the product a premium vibe at an affordable price tag. This puts flavored salts at a strategic position of choice for the consumer wherein consumers who cannot buy the premium products are inclined to purchase the flavored salts to satiate their liking towards the flavor. The blend of flavors in flavored salt allows the home cooks to express the flavors beyond the restraints of a single flavor of saltiness, and that is one of the major reasons why consumers seemingly gravitate towards flavored salts. For chefs and manufacturers smoked flavored salts are proving to be a better option to organically incorporate the desired smoky flavor without the health risks of the smoked product. The purity of the flavored salts is one of the major points of attraction for the product too, many varieties of the flavored salt include mined salts instead of sea salt. The prospect of no processing and high purity of the flavored salt urges the consumer to choose flavored salt over the conventional salts.

On the basis of source, the global flavored salt market is segmented as:

Sea salt

Mined salt

On the basis of flavor, the global flavored salt market is segmented as:

Spices Chili Peppers Ginger Garlic Others

Herbs Thyme Fennel Rosemary Others

Specialty

(Some of the flavors included in the specialty sub-segment are: Coffee, whiskey, licorice, black truffle, schezuan etc.)

For More Details and Order Copy of this Report Visit @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/25024

Global Flavored Salt Market: Key Participants:

Some of the market participants in the global beetroot extract market identified across the value chain include AMAGANSETT SEA SALT CO., HimalaSalt., JACOBSEN SALT CO., Maine Sea Salt Company., SALT TRADERS, DVC Industries, Inc, SeaSalt Superstore, LLC., saltbird, Bitterman and Sons, Inc. etc.