Data Lakes Market 2020 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2026. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. In 2019, the global Data Lakes market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 24.8% during 2020-2026.

The data lakes market is segmented by software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, out of which data lakes services in the services segment is projected to witness the highest demand due to the growing need of data lake software solutions across organizations.

BFSI holds the largest share of the data lakes market in 2018. The growth is fueled by the growing need of people to simplify their workload related to security and their increasing dependence on data generated from various IT systems used for financial transactions. Healthcare & life science is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need to store and manage data coming from various connected healthcare devices and health record systems used across healthcare organizations.

Global Data Lakes Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study of Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type, application and forecast to 2026 on the current state of the industry. The Global Data Lakes market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The data and the information regarding the Data Lakes industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Global Data Lakes Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 95 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The key players have been highlighted on the basis of various business strategies and the marketing tactics. This helps provide a strong understanding of the overall market. In addition, the financial overview, recent developments, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and mergers and acquisitions in the market have been discussed in depth.

Major Players in Data Lakes Market are:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Teradata Corporation

• Capgemini

• EMC Corporation

• Informatica

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• ATOS SE

• SAS Institute

• Hitachi Data Systems

• …

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Data Lakes Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Data Discovery

• Data Integration and Management

• Data Lakes Analytics

• Data Visualization

Market segment by Application, split into

• Marketing

• Sales

• Operations

• Finance

• Human Resources

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Lakes Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2026)

1.4.2 Data Discovery

1.4.3 Data Integration and Management

1.4.4 Data Lakes Analytics

1.4.5 Data Visualization

1.5 Market by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Lakes Market Size

2.2 Data Lakes Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Lakes Market Size by Regions (2014-2026)

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Lakes Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Data Lakes Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Data Lakes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Data Lakes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Data Lakes Market Size by Type (2014-2020)

4.2 Global Data Lakes Market Size by Application (2014-2020)

5 United States

5.1 United States Data Lakes Market Size (2014-2020)

5.2 Data Lakes Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Data Lakes Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Data Lakes Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Data Lakes Market Size (2014-2020)

6.2 Data Lakes Key Players in Europe

7 China

7.1 China Data Lakes Market Size (2014-2020)

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Data Lakes Market Size (2014-2020)

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Data Lakes Market Size (2014-2020)

10 India

10.1 India Data Lakes Market Size (2014-2020)

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Data Lakes Market Size (2014-2020)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft Corporation

12.1.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Data Lakes Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Data Lakes Business (2014-2020)

12.1.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Teradata Corporation

12.2.1 Teradata Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Data Lakes Introduction

12.2.4 Teradata Corporation Revenue in Data Lakes Business (2014-2020)

12.2.5 Teradata Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Capgemini

12.3.1 Capgemini Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Data Lakes Introduction

12.3.4 Capgemini Revenue in Data Lakes Business (2014-2020)

12.3.5 Capgemini Recent Development

12.4 EMC Corporation

12.4.1 EMC Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Data Lakes Introduction

12.4.4 EMC Corporation Revenue in Data Lakes Business (2014-2020)

12.4.5 EMC Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Informatica

12.5.1 Informatica Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Data Lakes Introduction

12.5.4 Informatica Revenue in Data Lakes Business (2014-2020)

12.5.5 Informatica Recent Development

12.6 Oracle Corporation

12.6.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Data Lakes Introduction

12.6.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Data Lakes Business (2014-2020)

12.6.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.7 SAP SE

12.7.1 SAP SE Company Details

Continued…

