Container Fleet Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Maersk, CMA CGM, MSC, China COSCO Shipping, Evergreen Marine Corporation, Hanjin Shipping, Hapag-Lloyd, Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (K Line), Mitsui O.S.K, NYK Line, Orient Overseas Container Line, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (Yang Ming), ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) ).

Scope of Container Fleet Market: Container fleet finds application in the automotive, mining and minerals, oil, gas, and chemicals, food and agriculture, and the retail industries.

Currently, the market is witnessing the increased use of fleet management techniques to improve operational efficiency, reduce risk, track the fleet, and control expenses. Container fleet management is the growing requirement for fleet operators to increase their operational productivity.

The rapidly growing intermodal freight transportation is the major growth driver for the container fleet market. Intermodal freight transportation requires standard containers as they provide high efficiency and can carry more containers per day or voyage.

The reefer container segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the market throughout the forecast period. Companies are focusing on manufacturing temperature-controlled containers. They can monitor containers in real time during transit. The demand for reefer fleet will be the highest from the fruits and vegetable sector, which contribute more than 50% share of the reefer container volume. The growing demand for perishable goods will be a major factor driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ Dry Containers

⟴ Reefer Container

⟴ Tank Container

⟴ Special Container

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ Automotive

⟴ Oil & Gas

⟴ Food

⟴ Mining & Minerals

⟴ Agriculture

⟴ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Container Fleet market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

