Market outlook

Increasing consumer’s preference for alcoholic drinks has fuelled the demand for aromatic bitters. Aromatic bitters are well-established bitters which are prepared using plant products such as roots, spices, herbs and fruit peels. Aromatic bitters are consumed directly as an alcoholic drink or can be mixed with other beverages to make cocktails and tequila. As Aromatic bitters easily combine with other alcoholic beverages, it forms an active ingredient in most of the cocktails and whiskeys. As Aromatic bitters are being extracted from the herbal sources, it has valuable health benefits which include improving blood sugar levels, enhancing digestive enzymes, increasing vitamin and mineral absorption, protecting liver and others. Due to this reasons, Aromatic bitters are consumed by the aged population too. The spices such as cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves provide tempting aroma and taste for the Aromatic bitters which attracts consumers of all categories. Bound to these factors, it is anticipated that the Aromatic bitters will remain positive in the global beverage market.

Incorporation of aromatic bitters in cocktails and pre-mixed RTD alcoholic drinks driving growth:

The aromatic bitters are not only used as appetizers in beverage processing industries, it is also utilized as a liquid seasoning in various alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Apart from commercialized drinks, Aromatic bitters are also used in the household to make cocktails and other recipes. This enables increased distribution of Aromatic bitters for both business to business and business to consumer segments. One of the major advantages of Aromatic bitters is that it doesn’t require refrigeration which makes convenient storage and easy access to consumers across various regions. The Aromatic bitters are available different size ranging from shot to larger gallon, which enables to provide a wider choice for the consumers. In addition, Aromatic bitters are directly mixed with alcoholic drinks such as Rum, Whisky, and tequila to prepare exotic appetizers and flavors in the existing beverage. Owing to all these factors, the demand for Aromatic bitters is increasing at a faster pace and expected to drive the growth of global Aromatic bitters among alcoholic manufacturers.

On the basis of Source, the global Aromatic bitters market has been segmented as-

Herbs

Spices

Fruit Peels

On the basis of End-use, the global Aromatic bitters market has been segmented as-

Beverages

Whiskey

Cocktail

Rum

Tequila

Household

On the basis of the distribution channel, the Aromatic bitters have been segmented as-

Direct

Indirect Store-based Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Online Retail



Global Aromatic Bitters: key players

Some of the major players of Aromatic bitters includes House of Angostura, Strongwater LLC, Hella Cocktail Co., Fee Brothers, Peychaud’s Bitters, Dashfire Bitters, The Bitter Truth, Wild Turkey, Jack Daniel’s, Noilly Prat. More beverage processing industries showing keen interests in Aromatic bitters which accounts for its global expansion.