LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Alumina Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Alumina market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Alumina market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Alumina market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Alumina Market Research Report: Alcoa, Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL), Hindalco, São Luís (Alumar), Hydro, Porto Trombetas, Aluminum Corporation of China, BHP Billiton Group, Glencore International, CVG Bauxilum, National Aluminum Company, United Company RUSAL Alumina Limited, Sangaredi, Hariom Rocks, Rio Tinto

Global Alumina Market by Type: Metallurgical Grade, Refractory Grade, Grinding Grade, Cement Grade, Other

Global Alumina Market by Application: Refractory, Metallurgy, Other

The Alumina market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Alumina market. In this chapter of the Alumina report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Alumina report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Alumina market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Alumina market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Alumina market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Alumina market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Alumina market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Alumina market?

Table of Contents

1 Alumina Market Overview

1.1 Alumina Product Overview

1.2 Alumina Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Metallurgical Grade

1.2.2 Refractory Grade

1.2.3 Grinding Grade

1.2.4 Cement Grade

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Alumina Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Alumina Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Alumina Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Alumina Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Alumina Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Alumina Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Alumina Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Alumina Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Alumina Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Alumina Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Alumina Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Alumina Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Alumina Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Alumina Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Alumina Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Alumina Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Alumina Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Alumina Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Alumina Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Alumina Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Alumina Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Alumina Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Alumina Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Alumina as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Alumina Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Alumina Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Alumina Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Alumina Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Alumina Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Alumina Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Alumina Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Alumina Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Alumina Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Alumina Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Alumina Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Alumina Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Alumina Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Alumina Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Alumina Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Alumina Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Alumina Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Alumina Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Alumina Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Alumina Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Alumina Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Alumina Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Alumina by Application

4.1 Alumina Segment by Application

4.1.1 Refractory

4.1.2 Metallurgy

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Alumina Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Alumina Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Alumina Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Alumina Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Alumina by Application

4.5.2 Europe Alumina by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Alumina by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Alumina by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Alumina by Application

5 North America Alumina Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Alumina Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Alumina Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Alumina Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Alumina Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Alumina Business

10.1 Alcoa

10.1.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

10.1.2 Alcoa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Alcoa Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Alcoa Alumina Products Offered

10.1.5 Alcoa Recent Development

10.2 Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL)

10.2.1 Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) Recent Development

10.3 Hindalco

10.3.1 Hindalco Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hindalco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Hindalco Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Hindalco Alumina Products Offered

10.3.5 Hindalco Recent Development

10.4 São Luís (Alumar)

10.4.1 São Luís (Alumar) Corporation Information

10.4.2 São Luís (Alumar) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 São Luís (Alumar) Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 São Luís (Alumar) Alumina Products Offered

10.4.5 São Luís (Alumar) Recent Development

10.5 Hydro

10.5.1 Hydro Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hydro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hydro Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hydro Alumina Products Offered

10.5.5 Hydro Recent Development

10.6 Porto Trombetas

10.6.1 Porto Trombetas Corporation Information

10.6.2 Porto Trombetas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Porto Trombetas Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Porto Trombetas Alumina Products Offered

10.6.5 Porto Trombetas Recent Development

10.7 Aluminum Corporation of China

10.7.1 Aluminum Corporation of China Corporation Information

10.7.2 Aluminum Corporation of China Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Aluminum Corporation of China Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Aluminum Corporation of China Alumina Products Offered

10.7.5 Aluminum Corporation of China Recent Development

10.8 BHP Billiton Group

10.8.1 BHP Billiton Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 BHP Billiton Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 BHP Billiton Group Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 BHP Billiton Group Alumina Products Offered

10.8.5 BHP Billiton Group Recent Development

10.9 Glencore International

10.9.1 Glencore International Corporation Information

10.9.2 Glencore International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Glencore International Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Glencore International Alumina Products Offered

10.9.5 Glencore International Recent Development

10.10 CVG Bauxilum

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Alumina Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CVG Bauxilum Alumina Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CVG Bauxilum Recent Development

10.11 National Aluminum Company

10.11.1 National Aluminum Company Corporation Information

10.11.2 National Aluminum Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 National Aluminum Company Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 National Aluminum Company Alumina Products Offered

10.11.5 National Aluminum Company Recent Development

10.12 United Company RUSAL Alumina Limited

10.12.1 United Company RUSAL Alumina Limited Corporation Information

10.12.2 United Company RUSAL Alumina Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 United Company RUSAL Alumina Limited Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 United Company RUSAL Alumina Limited Alumina Products Offered

10.12.5 United Company RUSAL Alumina Limited Recent Development

10.13 Sangaredi

10.13.1 Sangaredi Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sangaredi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Sangaredi Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Sangaredi Alumina Products Offered

10.13.5 Sangaredi Recent Development

10.14 Hariom Rocks

10.14.1 Hariom Rocks Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hariom Rocks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Hariom Rocks Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Hariom Rocks Alumina Products Offered

10.14.5 Hariom Rocks Recent Development

10.15 Rio Tinto

10.15.1 Rio Tinto Corporation Information

10.15.2 Rio Tinto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Rio Tinto Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Rio Tinto Alumina Products Offered

10.15.5 Rio Tinto Recent Development

11 Alumina Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Alumina Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Alumina Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

