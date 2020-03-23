In 2018, the market size of Air Transport MRO Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Air Transport MRO .

This report studies the global market size of Air Transport MRO , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Air Transport MRO Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Air Transport MRO history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

On the basis of Application, the global air transport MRO market can be segmented into airframe, engine, component and line. Engine segment is expected to account for 39.2% volume share in 2018. On the basis of aircraft type, the global Air Transport MRO market can be segmented into Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Regional Jet and TurboProp. Narrow body aircraft segment is expected to dominate the air transport MRO market over the forecast period and account for over 52.8% value share in 2018. High growth of the segment can mainly be attributed to the huge existing fleet size of narrow body aircrafts.

North America is expected to remain the dominant region in the air transport MRO market over the forecast period

On the basis of geography, the global Air Transport MRO market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, China, India, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The North America Air Transport MRO market accounts for a major value share and is projected to retain its dominance in the global air transport MRO market over the forecast period. The U.S. air transport MRO market is expected to account for 77% of market share in the North America market, by value, by the end of 2018, projecting a CAGR of 4.5% between 2018 and 2028. Air Transport MRO in Canada is expected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 2,888.2 Mn between 2018 and 2028.

