Affective Computing Market 2020-2025: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025
Affective computing (also known as artificial emotional intelligence or emotional AI) is the study and development of systems and devices capable of recognizing, interpreting, processing and simulating human affects. It is an interdisciplinary field covering computer science, psychology and cognitive science. While the origins of the field go back to the first philosophical research on emotion (“affect” is, basically, synonymous with “emotion”), the most modern branch of computer science was born with the article by Rosalind Picard of 1995 on affective computing. One motivation for research is the ability to simulate empathy. The machine must interpret the emotional state of humans and adapt their behavior to them,
Access the PDF example of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4100762
The global affective computing market will reach $ xxx million in 2020 with the CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The Top Content report, including:
size of the global market and forecast
size of the regional market, data on production and export and import
of the leading manufacturers Profile, products and services, corporate sales data
size of the global market by major end use
Size world market by main type
Major manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications, etc .:
IBM
Microsoft
Eyesight Technologies
Affectiva
NuraLogix
gestigon GmbH
Crowd Emotion
Beyond Verbal
nViso
Cogito Corporation
Kairos
Learn more about this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4100762
Main applications as follows:
Market research
Health
Media and advertising
Automobile
Others
Main type as follows: Touchless
based on touch
Regional market size, production and export and import data:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East and Africa
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-affective-computing-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025
Contents
1 Overview of the world market
1.1 Scope of statistics
1.1.1 Scope of products
1.1.2 Scope of manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of end use
1.1.4 Scope of product type
1.1.5 Scope of regions / countries
1.2 Market size
Global Fig Size of the global affective computing market and CAGR 2015-2019 (Millions USD)
Fig Forecast of the global affective computing market and CAGR 2020-2025 (in millions USD)
2
Regional market 2.1
Regional sales tab Figure regional business 2015-2019 (millions USD)
2.2 Regional
demand Tab regional demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (millions USD)
Regional demand tab Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (million USD)
2.3 Regional trade Regional
export tab 2015-2019 (in millions of USD)
Regional import tab 2015-2019 (in millions of dollars)
3 Key manufacturers
3.1 IBM
3.1 .1 Company
Information Tab List of IBM Company Profiles
3.1.2 Products and Services
3.1.3
Business Data Tab (Revenue, Cost and Margin) IBM Revenue, Cost and Margin
3.1 .4 Recent Development
3.2 Microsoft
3.2.1 Company
Information Tab List of Microsoft Company Profiles
3.2.2 Products and Services
3.2.3 Commercial data (turnover, cost and margin)
Microsoft turnover, cost and sales tab
3.2.4 Recent development
3.3 Vision technologies
3.3.1 Company
information tab Company profile
Suite….
About us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.
Contact us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, USA
Telephone number : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by vaibhav (see all)
- Carbon Offset/ Carbon Credit Trading Service Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2025 - March 23, 2020
- Ablation Technologies Market Share, Size 2020| Emerging Rapidly with Global Latest Trends, Growth, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025 - March 23, 2020
- Global Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market 2020 | status and outlook Growth Challenges & Top key Players, Forecast 2025 - March 23, 2020