According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Actuators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global actuators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.

Actuators are mechanical or electro-mechanical devices that convert energy into motion. They generally involve a stator, which is made using a permanent magnet, and a rotor for generating movement in the mechanism. They are manufactured in various shapes and sizes, depending on their application. Actuators are widely utilized in military tanks, cannon carriers, airplanes, helicopters and ships as they can withstand harsh environmental conditions and attacks. Other than this, they are employed in the solar power and construction industries on account of their high durability and flexible controls.

Different types of actuators are used in high speed automated machines, such as cranes, towing trucks and loading trucks. Owing to industrialization and escalating construction activities, there is a rise in the demand for actuators all around the world. In line with this, increasing investments in the refurbishment of existing power plants are also driving the market growth. Furthermore, actuators are widely employed in industrial robots, which are increasingly being utilized in the automotive industry for improved safety, higher efficiency and increased precision in the production. Besides this, leading manufacturers are introducing innovations, such as elastic rotary actuators, to expand their product portfolio.

Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product: Linear Actuators Rod Type Screw Type Belt Type Rotary Actuators Motors Bladder and Vane Piston Type

Market Breakup by Type: Electric Pneumatic Hydraulic Mechanical Others

Market Breakup by End Use Industry : Oil and Gas Power Generation Chemicals Food and Beverages Metals and Mining Automotive Aerospace and Defense Others

Market Breakup by Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Rockwell Automation, Moog Inc., Emersion Electric, ABB, SMC Corporation, IMI PLC, Flowserve, Altra Industrial Motion, Cedrat Technologies, DVG Automation, Festo, MISUMI Group Inc., Harmonic Drive LLC, Kinitics Automation, Venture Mfg. Co., etc.

