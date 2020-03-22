Global Surface Protection Films Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Surface Protection Films industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Surface Protection Films as well as some small players.

Market Segmentation

By Technology Type

Adhesion Lamination Dry Bond Lamination Wet Bond Lamination Energy Curable Adhesive Lamination Hot Melt Seal Coating Solventless Lamination Others

Co-extrusion Coating/Lamination

By Base Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PU)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others (Blended films, etc.)

By Transparency

Clear Transparent

Translucent

Colored/Tinted

Opaque

By Thickness

Up to 25 microns

25 to 50 microns

50 to 100 microns

100 to 150 microns

Above 150 microns

By Application Type

Metal Sheets

Glass and Mirrors

Pre-painted Surfaces

Plastic Sheets

PVC Profiles

Furniture Surfaces

Carpet Protection

Other Applications

By End Use

Construction and Interior

Electricals and Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Key regions

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Western Europe Germany Italy France Spain U.K. BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Northern Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa

Japan

