Some of the leading players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (The U.S.), AT&T, Inc. (The U.S.), Gemalto NV (The Netherlands), Intel Corporation (The U.S.), Vodafone Group PLC (The U.K.), Telit Communications PLC. (The U.K.), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Sprint Corporation (The U.S.), KORE Wireless Group, Inc. (The U.S.), and Sierra Wireless, Inc. (The U.S.) among others.

The global smart home M2M market has been segmented as follows:

Global Smart Home M2M Market, by Technology

Wireless Wi-Fi Cellular Others (Bluetooth, Zigbee, etc.)

Wired

Global Smart Home M2M Market, by Application

Access & Security Control

Energy & Climate Management

Home Entertainment

Lighting

Others (Connected Wellness, Smart Appliances, etc.)

Global Smart Home M2M Market, by Region

North America The U.S. Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa Rest of Middle-East & Africa



