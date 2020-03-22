Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market was valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market is driven by the increased focus on data protection rules and need for organizations to strictly adhere to compliances and monitor transparency in money transactions as laid down by the regulatory bodies to avoid huge penalties. Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/628054 Increasing focus to expedite regulatory operations and manually reduce the complexities for risk assessment is the major driving factor for the adoption of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market. Growing GDPR concerns across regions to compel financial institutions to adopt regulatory software to ease out processes creates an opportunity for the growth of this market. Competition from big consultancies and a timidity by data providers to comply pose challenges to ther emerging chohort of RegTech market. Geographically, North America dominated the market owing to strict and mandatory rules and directives for financial transactions and data protection. No. of Pages: – 121 Order Copy Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Report 2020 @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/628054 Key players covered in the report Abside Smart Financial Technologies

Algoreg

AXIOMSL

EastNets

FEATURESPACE

Fintellix Solutions

LOMBARD RISK

NetGuardians

NEX Regulatory Reporting

Target Audience: Regulatory Technology (RegTech) providers

Traders, Importer and Exporter

Raw material suppliers and distributors

Research and consulting firms

Government and research organizations

Associations and industry bodies Inquire more about this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/628054 . Key Benefits of the Report: Global, Regional, Country, Application , and Deployment TypeMarket Size and Forecast from 2025-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & Application , and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Research Methodology The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources. For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration. We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate. The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include: Original Equipment Manufacturer,

Growth Scenario Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

Followed by TOC Table of Content

1 Executive Summary 2 Methodology And Market Scope 3 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market — Industry Outlook 4 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market By Deployment Type Outlook 5 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market By Application Outlook 6 Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market By Regional Outlook 7 Competitive Landscape End of the report Disclaimer Customization Service of the Report: Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities About Us Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.