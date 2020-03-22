Point-of-care Diagnostics Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2027
The global Point-of-care Diagnostics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Point-of-care Diagnostics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Point-of-care Diagnostics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Point-of-care Diagnostics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Point-of-care Diagnostics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Point-of-care Diagnostics Market, by Product Type
- Lateral flow assay test
- Flow- through test
- Solid phase assay test
- Agglutination assay test
Point-of-care Diagnostics Market, by Application
- Infectious Disease Test
- Cholesterol monitoring
- Substance abuse Test
- Fertility & Pregnancy Test
- Blood Glucose Test
Point-of-care Diagnostics Market, by End Users
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Homecare Settings
- Diagnostic Centers
Point-of-care Diagnostics Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each market player encompassed in the Point-of-care Diagnostics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Point-of-care Diagnostics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
