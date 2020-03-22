Peracetic Acid Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2019-2028

The report provides a basic overview of the Peracetic Acid industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Peracetic Acid industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Peracetic Acid industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Peracetic Acid Industry before evaluating its feasibility. competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the global peracetic acid market by segmenting it in terms of end-users. End-user segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The report also covers demand for individual end-user segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global peracetic acid market. Key players profiled in the report include Kemira Oyj, Solvay S.A., Promox S.p.A., Evonik Industries, Ecolab Inc., Diversey, Inc., Thai Peroxide Limited, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. and PeroxyChem LLC. Market players are profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments.

The report provides the market size of peracetic acid for 2013, and forecast for the next six years. The global market size of peracetic acid is provided in terms of both volume as well as revenue. Market volume is defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers are estimated based on various key end-user segments of peracetic acid. Market size and forecast for each major end-user is provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoovers, Onesource, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen the secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report segments the global peracetic acid market as:

Peracetic Acid Market – End-user Analysis

Food and Beverages

Pulp and Paper Bleaching

Water Treatment

Medical

Agriculture

Others (Including Household, etc.)

Peracetic Acid Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW (South America, Africa and the Middle East)

