Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles key players operating in the microfluidics market based on various attributes such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Sartorius Stedim BioOutsource Limited, Savyon Diagnostics, Takara Bio Inc. (Takara Holding Company Inc.), Lonza Group, Merck KGaA, and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. among others.

The global mycoplasma diagnostics market is segmented as follows:

Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market, by Product

Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Software & Services

Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market, by Technology

PCR

Immunoassay ELISA RIA

DNA staining

Microbial Culture Techniques

Others

Mycoplasma Diagnostics Market, by End Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Clinics

Others

Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



