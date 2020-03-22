Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) Market REPORT, HISTORY AND FORECAST 2020-2027, BREAKDOWN DATA BY MANUFACTURERS, KEY REGIONS, TYPES AND APPLICATION | Salesf, Mendix, Kony, Inc., etc
A meticulous research study completed by Reports and Data on the “Global Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) Market” encompasses detailed information on the product and industry scope, current and future market size and scenario, and forecasts to the year 2027. It uses primary data and briefing from market players to improve the accuracy of the results. The market study is segmented by key regions along with country-level division. Identifying those factors that help in accelerating the market growth. Some of the key participants include:
Salesforce (U.S.), Mendix (U.S.), Kony, Inc. (U.S.), Convertigo (France), Appian (U.S.), GeneXus (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), OutSystems (U.S.), Pega, Inc. (U.S.), Progress (U.S.), SAP (U.S.), and ServiceNow (U.S.)
Market Size – USD 5.07 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 15.11%, Market Trends – Rising need for custom mobile app development across various end use industries.
The segmentation and division of the market are highlighted below:
Component (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)
- Platform
- Web Content Management
- Digital Asset Management
- Product Information Management
- Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning
- Others
- Services
- Professional Services
- Consulting
- Support and Maintenance
- Training
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Organization Size (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)
- Small Enterprise
- Medium sized enterprise
- Large scale enterprise
End Use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)
- IT & Telecom
- BFSI
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Travel & Hospitality
- Media & Entertainment
- Public Sector
- Others
Regional segmentation:
Geographically, the leading regions for the Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market to deduce the predictive growth of these regional markets, along with the CAGR of the regions through the forecast period.
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical years – 2016-2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
The market report gives accurate forecasts and market estimations that will help readers formulate profitable strategies.
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Market Dynamics
Chapter 4. Research Methodology
Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis
Chapter 6. Global Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) Market, By Delivery Mode
Chapter 7. Global Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) Market, By Application
Chapter 8. Global Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) Market, By Region
Chapter 9. Global Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) Market, By Type
Chapter 10. Company Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
Chapter 12. Appendix
