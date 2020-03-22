Assessment of the Global Laundry Care Market

The recent study on the Laundry Care market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Laundry Care market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Laundry Care market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Laundry Care market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Laundry Care market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Laundry Care market.

companies in the emerging economies. As the disposable income increases, customers switch their purchases from basic food products to FMCG products along with products that save labour, such as laundry appliances and white goods. Additionally, APEJ region will demonstrate the strongest potential amongst all the regions globally in the FMCG sector. For instance, in APEJ region, the consumer spending on household goods such as detergents and personal care items will increase by an average of 8.5% over the next five years.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation, Indian FMCG industry is the fourth largest sector in the Indian economy with a market value of US$ 13.1 Bn. It has an established distribution channel, MNC market presence, and intense competition amongst the organized and unorganized sector.

Liquid detergent overpowers powdered detergent

The preferences and choices of the consumers vary with different demographics and external factors. The laundry care market is an important part of the FMCG sector, where a number of laundry care products are available. The manufacturers, in order to attract consumers, constantly innovate their products and this is the reason for the existence of liquid detergents.

The innovation of liquid detergent and its effect on cleaning supported by the quick and effective results have made it popular amongst the consumers. This correspondently affects the global demand for powdered detergents. The issue with the powdered detergent is the lack of standardization in measuring the amount of detergent to be used. This issue was resolved through liquid detergents and they are expected to gain traction in the market.

Innovation in packaging to enhance the safety of laundry care products

The global laundry care market deals with packaging as its major component. The companies in recent time have focused on the innovative ways and methods of packaging, owing to the issues of handling the detergents and other laundry care products by children. The laundry products contain high proportion of chemicals which are harmful for consumption.

Children are prone to the accidents related with the handling of such laundry care products. Thus companies are focussing to offer innovative and safe packaging to their customers. For instance, Procter and Gamble has initiated the product packaging process where the packaging involved child guard tub, in order to avoid issues or accidents with liquid detergents. Through strong research and development teams, the company launched child guard zipper pack for the liquid laundry care products.

Global Laundry Care Market Analysis by Region

APEJ market is the largest market in global laundry care market, which is estimated to represent US$ 20,599.8 Mn, or 27.3% share of the total market in 2017 and US$ 35,809.5 Mn, or 28.2% in 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2017–2027. APEJ market is expected to gain 94 BPS owing to shifting of manufacturing industries to China along with growing penetration of washing machines in developing countries.

North America market is estimated to account for 20.6% revenue share of the global laundry care market by 2017 end and is expected to gain 25 BPS in its market share by 2027 over 2017. Latin America market is estimated to account for 8.1% revenue share of the global laundry care market by 2017 end and is expected to lose 29 BPS in its market share by 2027 over 2017.

