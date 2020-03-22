Industrial Microbiology Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2029
The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Industrial Microbiology Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Industrial Microbiology market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Industrial Microbiology market.
It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Industrial Microbiology market. All findings and data on the global Industrial Microbiology market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Industrial Microbiology market available in different regions and countries.
The authors of the report have segmented the global Industrial Microbiology market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Industrial Microbiology market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Industrial Microbiology market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
segmented as follows:
- Equipment and Systems
- Reaction Consumables
- Laboratory Supplies
Reaction consumables product type segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share of 62.2% in 2016, and is expected to register a higher CAGR as compared to other product type segments during forecast period 2016–2026.
On the basis of test type, the market is segmented as follows:
- Sterility Testing
- Microbial Limit Testing
- Bio-Burden Testing
- Water and Environment Testing
- Others
Sterility test type segment is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as follows:
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Food and Beverage Industry
- Personal Care Products
- Agriculture and Environment
- Others
On the basis of region/country, the market is segmented as follows:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- North Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of MEA
North America industrial microbiology market is estimated to account for 27.3% revenue share in 2016, and is expected to dominate the global industrial microbiology market over the forecast period. Europe industrial microbiology market is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period.
Some key market participants included in FMI’s global industrial microbiology market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Asiagel Corporation, Eppendorf AG, bioMérieux SA, Novamed., QIAGEN, Sartorius AG, 3M and Danaher Corporation
Key features of this report
- Drivers and restraints
- Latest product innovations and key developments in the market
- Analysis of business strategies of top players
- Industrial microbiology market estimates and forecast
Industrial Microbiology Market Size and Forecast
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Industrial Microbiology Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Industrial Microbiology Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
