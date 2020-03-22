The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Industrial Microbiology Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Industrial Microbiology market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Industrial Microbiology market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Industrial Microbiology market. All findings and data on the global Industrial Microbiology market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Industrial Microbiology market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Industrial Microbiology market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Industrial Microbiology market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Industrial Microbiology market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

segmented as follows:

Equipment and Systems

Reaction Consumables

Laboratory Supplies

Reaction consumables product type segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share of 62.2% in 2016, and is expected to register a higher CAGR as compared to other product type segments during forecast period 2016–2026.

On the basis of test type, the market is segmented as follows:

Sterility Testing

Microbial Limit Testing

Bio-Burden Testing

Water and Environment Testing

Others

Sterility test type segment is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as follows:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Food and Beverage Industry

Personal Care Products

Agriculture and Environment

Others

On the basis of region/country, the market is segmented as follows:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

North Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

North America industrial microbiology market is estimated to account for 27.3% revenue share in 2016, and is expected to dominate the global industrial microbiology market over the forecast period. Europe industrial microbiology market is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Some key market participants included in FMI’s global industrial microbiology market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Asiagel Corporation, Eppendorf AG, bioMérieux SA, Novamed., QIAGEN, Sartorius AG, 3M and Danaher Corporation

