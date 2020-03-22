Global Radiodermatitis Market 2020 Application, Statistics, Emerging Technologies, Trends and Growth Opportunities to 2023
Radiodermatitis, also known as radiation dermatitis, is a significant symptom caused by radiation therapy used in treating cancer as well as exposure to radiation during nuclear disasters. During cancer radiotherapy, cumulative daily doses of radiation to the treatment field or target site on the body prevents normal skin to repopulate and weakens the skin integrity at and around the radiation field. Radiodermatitis may be acute or chronic and encompasses localized erythema, skin shedding (desquamation), hair loss (epilation), fibrosis, necrosis, and other similar conditions. Radiodermatitis affects a patient’s quality of life, causes pain and discomfort, and hinders in the continuous treatment regimes. Radiodermatitis can also cause interruption in or cessation of treatment, depending on the severity of reaction.
The global Radiodermatitis market was estimated at USD$ 311.9 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach USD$ 381.3 million by 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2017 and 2021. According to statistics presented by the American Society for Radiation Oncology, approximately 95% of patients receiving radiation therapy suffer from some degree of radiodermatitis whereas 85% of the total patient base experience severe to moderate radiodermatitis that requires intensive treatment. This is expected to boost the utilization of radiodermatitis products globally.
Rising number of public &private healthcare organizations consistently striving to promote awareness about radiodermatitis management and treatment is one of the high impact rendering drivers for this market. In addition, these organizations issue guidelines and recommendations to treat the condition efficiently, which is anticipated to broaden the scope for growth throughout the forecast period.
The global radiodermatitis market is expected to grow at an unprecedented rate owing to the growing prevalence of cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy. The demand for radiodermatitis treatment is also accentuated by unmet medical needs of consumers in emerging as well as developed regions. Increasing focus of government healthcare organizations for promoting awareness about available treatment products for radiodermatitisis predicted to present the market with high potential growth opportunities.
Topical products captured the largest share in the product segment in 2016. The dominant share is attributable to ease in availability, greater convenience, and superiority over oral products.
Topical products are also anticipated to grow at an exponential rate owing to their availability in various formulations such as creams, gels, and ointments according to the requirement of the patient.
In 2016, retail pharmacy accounted for the substantial share of the distribution channel segment as a consequence of ease in availability and high convenience associated with it.
In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Radiodermatitis Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
The report firstly introduced the Radiodermatitis basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
