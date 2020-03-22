A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Fire Extinguisher Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Fire Extinguisher market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Fire Extinguisher market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Fire Extinguisher from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Fire Extinguisher market

the demand for fire extinguishers over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing urbanisation in various countries will boost housing and infrastructure developments in these regions. This will increase the demand for fire extinguishers for installation in high rise buildings and commercial spaces. This could act as a prime reason for the anticipated growth in demand in the global fire extinguisher market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, many fire insurance agencies compel their customers to install fire extinguishers for residential and commercial purposes. This further increases the demand for fire extinguishers thus promoting the expected growth in revenue of the fire extinguisher market over the forecast period.

Technological developments and increasing competition between various manufacturers has led to the introduction of many compact and lightweight fire extinguishers in the market. This is expected to attract many new customers and further promote the growth of the fire extinguisher market over the forecast period.

Manufacturers in Japan have introduced a new breed of throwable extinguishers that are mainly used for residential purposes. Furthermore, composite fire extinguishers are also gaining popularity in the Europe market, which is further expected to fuel the growth of the global fire extinguisher market in the upcoming years.

High sales and demand for Class A and Class B fire extinguishers has led to higher market share in the fire type segment

On the basis of fire type, the global fire extinguisher market is divided into Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D and Class K. The Class A segment holds the highest market share and it is expected to improve further during the forecast period. The Class A segment is estimated to account for more than 40% value share of the global fire extinguisher market throughout the forecast period.

The Class A extinguisher segment is forecasted to dominate the global fire extinguisher market in 2017 and will gain 230 basis points in market share till 2027. The large market share of Class A extinguishers can be credited to their increased demand in extinguishing fires spread due to ordinary combustible materials such as cloths, woods and plastics.

The Class B segment is expected to hold the second highest market share over the forecast period. The volume of Class A extinguishers sold globally in the fire type segment was pegged at 18,895 thousand units in 2016 and this is expected to reach 34,715 thousand units by the end of 2027. This segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2017 and 2027 in terms of volume. The Class A segment is projected to create a total incremental $ opportunity of US$ 1065.2 Mn between 2017 and 2027. The segment is expected to account for 47.4% share of the global market absolute $ incremental opportunity.

The global Fire Extinguisher market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Fire Extinguisher market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Fire Extinguisher Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Fire Extinguisher market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Fire Extinguisher market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Fire Extinguisher Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Fire Extinguisher market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.