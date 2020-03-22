Cloud Encryption Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2025
The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global cloud encryption market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the cloud encryption market. The comprehensive cloud encryption market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting cloud encryption market growth.
CipherCloud, Inc., Hytrust, Inc., Gemalto NV, IBM Corporation, Netskope Inc., Secomba GmbH, Skyhigh Networks, Sophos Group Plc., Symantec Corporation and Thales e-Security, Inc. are some of the major players operating within the cloud encryption market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.
Global Cloud Encryption Market
By Service Model
- IaaS
- SaaS
- PaaS
By Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Government and Utilities
- Telecom and IT
- Retail
- Aerospace and Defense
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
